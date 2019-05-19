

















New Delhi: The country on Sunday reached the last lap of over a month-long, seven-phase marathon to Lok Sabha. While the actual results come out on May 23, the day of the counting of votes, poll pundits have a field day with ABP-CSDS, Today’s Chanakya, Republic-Jan Ki Baat, Republic-CVoter, NewsX-Neta, News18-IPSOS, India Today-Axis My India and Times Now-CNX releasing their predictions.

Sunday saw the last phase of polling conducted across seven states and one Union Territory for the remaining 59 constituencies.

It must be noted that an exit poll is not an accurate reading but a prediction based on a poll of voters done after they leave the polling stations. Psephologists will make predictions about the performance of parties state-wise and they will also be comparing various parties’ performance in 2014 and 2019.

In 2014, Today’s Chanakya had made a fairly accurate prediction when it said that out of the 543 seats, BJP would get 291 seats, Congress 57, NDA 340 and the UPA 70 seats.

This time, some predictions the nation would be looking out for would be whether Narendra Modi would be returning to power or how the SP-BSP-RLD combine would fare in these Lok Sabha elections.

The Election Commission advisory to the media, which said exit polls can only be telecast after the final phase of polling for the Lok Sabha elections on May 19, is also applicable for Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha and Sikkim.