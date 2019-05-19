Live Updates

  • 8:09 PM IST

    In Maharashtra, Today’s Chanakya has predicted 38 seats for BJP+ and 10 for Congress+

  • 8:03 PM IST

    National Conference leader Omar Abdullah tweeted, “Every single exit poll can’t be wrong! Time to switch off the TV, log out of social media & wait to see if the world is still spinning nation its axis on the 23rd.”

  • 7:46 PM IST

    Mamata Banerjee tweeted, “I don’t trust exit poll gossip. The game plan is to manipulate or replace thousands of EVMs through this gossip. I appeal to all Opposition parties to be united, strong and bold. We will fight this battle together.”

  • 7:44 PM IST

    Meanwhile, as per NewsX, NDA could get just about 242 seats with the UPA bagging 165 seats and others 135.

  • 7:24 PM IST

    In Telangana, predicts Today’s Chanakya, TRS would bag 14 ± 2 seats, while BJP, Congress and Others would manage probably 1 each.

  • 7:20 PM IST

    The agency predicts UPA to bag 70 seats, ±9

  • 7:20 PM IST

    Today’s Chanakya predicts 340 seats for NDA, ±14 Seats

  • 7:07 PM IST

    Republic-Jan ki Baat have predicted 305 seats for NDA, 124 for UPA and 113 for others.

  • 7:06 PM IST

    According to TimesNow VMR, NDA would get 306 seats while UPA will net 132 and others would bag 104 seats

  • 7:03 PM IST
    Lok Sabha Election 2019 Exit Polls Live Updates: According to CVoter, NDA vote share would be 42% while that of UPA is likely to be 29%

New Delhi: The country on Sunday reached the last lap of over a month-long, seven-phase marathon to Lok Sabha. While the actual results come out on May 23, the day of the counting of votes, poll pundits have a field day with ABP-CSDS, Today’s Chanakya, Republic-Jan Ki Baat, Republic-CVoter, NewsX-Neta, News18-IPSOS, India Today-Axis My India and Times Now-CNX releasing their predictions.

Sunday saw the last phase of polling conducted across seven states and one Union Territory for the remaining 59 constituencies.

It must be noted that an exit poll is not an accurate reading but a prediction based on a poll of voters done after they leave the polling stations. Psephologists will make predictions about the performance of parties state-wise and they will also be comparing various parties’ performance in 2014 and 2019.

In 2014, Today’s Chanakya had made a fairly accurate prediction when it said that out of the 543 seats, BJP would get 291 seats, Congress 57, NDA 340 and the UPA 70 seats.

This time, some predictions the nation would be looking out for would be whether Narendra Modi would be returning to power or how the SP-BSP-RLD combine would fare in these Lok Sabha elections.

The Election Commission advisory to the media, which said exit polls can only be telecast after the final phase of polling for the Lok Sabha elections on May 19, is also applicable for Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha and Sikkim.