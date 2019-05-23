The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has registered a massive win in Karnataka, reducing Congress and JD(S) to a single seat, improving its figure by 8 seats from the last Lok Sabha elections.

Karadi Sanganna Amarappa (BJP) has defeated Congress’ K Rajashekhar Hitnal by 38,397 votes from Koppal.

B.Y. Raghavendra (BJP) has defeated Madhubangarappa of JD(S) by 2,23,360 votes from Shimoga.

Anantkumar Hegde (BJP) has defeated Anand Asnotikar JD(S) by 4,79,649 votes from Uttar Kannada.

B.N.Bache Gowda (BJP) has defeated Congress’ M. Veerappa Moily by 1,82,110 votes from Chikkaballapur.

Nalin Kumar Kateel (BJP) has defeated Congress’ Nithun M Rai by 2,74,621 votes from Dakshin Kannada.

Pralhad Joshi (BJP) has defeated Congress’ Vinay Kulkarni by 2,05,072 votes from Dharwad.

Prajwal Revanna of JD(S) has defeated Manju A (BJP) by 1,41,324 votes from Hassan.

Udasi S.C. (BJP) has defeated Congress’ D.R. Patil by 1,40,882 votes from Haveri.

DK Suresh (INC) has defeated Ashwathnarayangowda (BJP) by 2,06,870 votes from Bangalore Rural.

PC Mohan (BJP) has defeated Congress’ Rizwan Arshad by 70,968 votes from Bangalore Central.

D.V. Sadananda Gowda (BJP) has defeated Krishna Byregowda (INC) by 147518 votes from Bangalore North.

Y. Devendrappa (BJP) has defeated V.S. Ugrappa (INC) by 55,707 votes from Bellary.

Bhagwanth Khuba (BJP) has defeated Eshwar B. Khandre (INC) by 1,16,834 votes from Bidar.

Jigajinagi Chandappa (BJP) has defeated Dr. Sunita Devanand Chavan JD(S) by 2,58,038 votes from Bijapur.

Gaddigoudar Parvatagouda Chandanagouda (BJP) has defeated Congress’ Veena Kashappanavar by 1,68,187 votes from Bagalkot.

Tejasvi Surya (BJP) has defeated B.K. Hariprasad (INC) by 3,31,192 votes from Bangalore South.

Angadi Suresh Channabasappa (BJP) has defeated Dr. Sadhunavar (INC) from Belgaum.

V. Srinivas Prasad (BJP) has defeated R. Dhruvanarayana (INC) by 1,817 votes from Chamarajanagar.

Annasaheb Shankar Jolle (BJP) has defeated Prakash Babanna by 1,18,887 votes from Chikkodi.

A Narayanaswamy (BJP) has defeated B.N. Chandrappa (INC) by 80,178 from Chitradurga.

GM Siddeshwar (BJP) has defeated HB Manjappa (INC) by 1,69,702 votes from Davanagere.

Umesh G. Jadhav (BJP) has defeated Mallikarjun Karge (INC) by 95,452 votes from Gulbarga.

S. Muniswamy (BJP) has defeated K.H. Muniyappa (INC) by 2,10,021 votes from Kolar.

Sumalatha Ambareesh (independent) has defeated Nikhil Kumaraswamy of JD(S) by 1,25,876 votes from Mandya.

Prathap Simha (BJP) has defeated C.H. Vijayashankar (INC) by 1,38,647 votes from Mysore.

Raja Amareshwara Naik (BJP) has defeated B.V. Naik (INC) by 1,17,716 votes from Raichur.

G.S. Basavaraj (BJP) has defeated H.D. Devegowda JD(S) by 13,339 votes from Tumkur.

Shobha Karandlaje (BJP) has defeated Pramod Madhwaraj JD(S) by 3,49,599 votes from Udupi Chikmanglur.

Koppal:

The candidates contesting from this constituency in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 are Karadi Sanganna Amarappa from BJP, Rajashekhar Hitnal from INC and Shivaputrappa from BSP. In the Lok Sabha Elections 2014, BJP candidate Karadi Sanganna Amarappa defeated INC candidate Basavaraj Hitnal with 4,86,383 votes.

Bellary:

The candidates contesting from this constituency in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 are Gulappa from BSP, Ugrappa from INC and Devendrappa from BJP. In the Lok Sabha Elections 2014, BJP candidate Sreeramulu defeated INC candidate Hanumantappa with 5,34,406 votes.

Haveri:

The candidates contesting from this constituency in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 are Ayubakhan A Pathan from BSP, D R Patil from INC and Udasi from BJP. In the Lok Sabha Elections 2014, BJP candidate Udasi Shivakumar Channabasappa defeated Saleem Ahmed with 5,66,790 votes.

Dharwad:

The candidates contesting from this constituency in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 are Irappa Madar from BSP, Pralhad Joshi from BJP and Vinay Kulkarni from INC. In the Lok Sabha Elections 2014, BJP candidate Pralhad Joshi defeated Vinay Kulkarni with 5,45,395 votes.

Uttara Kannada:

The candidates contesting from this constituency in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 are Anand Asnotikar (JDS) from JD(S), Anantkumar Hegde from BJP and Sudhakar Kira Jogalekar from BSP. In the Lok Sabha Elections 2014, BJP candidate Anantkumar Hegde defeated INC’s Prashant R Deshpande by 5,46,939 votes.

Davanagere:

The candidates contesting from this constituency in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 are Shamanur Shivashankarappa from INC, G M Siddeshwar from BJP and Siddappa from BSP. In the Lok Sabha Elections 2014, BJP candidate G M Siddeshwara defeated INC candidate S S Mallikarjun with 5,18,894 votes.

Shimoga:

The candidates contesting from this constituency in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 are BJP candidate Raghavendra and Janata Dal-Secular candidate Madhu Bangarappa. In the Lok Sabha Elections 2014, BJP candidate B Y Raghavendra defeated Madhu Bangarappa from Janata Dal (Secular) by a margin of 52,148 votes.

Chikkodi:

The candidates contesting from this constituency in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 are BJP candidate Anna Saheb Jolle and INC candidate Prakash Hukkeri. During the Lok Sabha Election 2014, Prakash Babanna Hukeri from INC defeated Ramesh Vishwanath Katti by a margin of 3003 votes.

Belagavi:

The candidates contesting from this constituency in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 are Suresh Chanabasappa Angadi from Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), Virupakshi S Sadhunnavar from Indian National Congress (INC). During the Lok Sabha Elections 2014, BJP candidate Suresh Chanabasappa Angadi emerged victorious contesting from this seat.

Bagalkot:

This constituency was established in the year 1967. The candidates contesting from this constituency in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 are BJP candidate Gaddigoudar Parvatagouda Chandanagouda and INC candidate Veena Kashappanavar. In the 2014 General election, BJP candidate Gaddigoudar Parvatagouda Chandanagouda defeated INC candidate Ajay Kumar Sarnaik by a margin of 1,16,650 votes.

Bijapur:

This constituency falls under the Scheduled Caste category. The candidates contesting from this constituency in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 are BJP candidate Ramesh Chandappa Jigajinagi and Janata Dal-Secular candidate Sunitha Devanand Chavan. In the Lok Sabha Election 2014, BJP candidate Ramesh Chandappa Jigajinagi defeated INC candidate Prakash Rathod by securing 4,71,757 votes.

Kalaburagi:

This constituency is reserved for candidates under the Scheduled Caste category. The candidates contesting from this constituency in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 are INC candidate Mallikarjun Kharge and BJP candidate Umesh G Jadhav. During the Lok Sabha Election 2014, INC candidate Mallikarjun Kharge defeated BJP candidate Revunaik Belamagi by a majority of 74,733 votes.

Raichur:

This constituency is reserved for candidates under the Scheduled Tribes category. The candidates contesting from this constituency in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 are BJP candidate Raja Amresh Nayak INC candidate B V Nayak. In the Lok Sabha Election 2014, INC candidate B V Nayak defeated BJP’s K Shivanagouda Naik by a meagre majority of 1499 votes.

Bidar:

This constituency was established in the year 1962. The candidates contesting from this constituency in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 are BJP candidate Bhagwanth Khuba and INC candidate Eshwar Khandre. In the Lok Sabha Election 2014, BJP candidate Bhagwant Khuba defeated INC candidate N Dharam Singh by a margin of 92,222 votes.

Mandya: Mandya Lok Sabha constituency in Karnataka covers the entire Mandya district and part of Mysore district. At present, the seat is represented by JD(S) candidate CS Puttaraju. In 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Puttaraju had defeated Congress candidate Ramya by a slender margin of 5,518 votes.

For 2019 Lok Sabha elections, JD(S) has fielded Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy’s son Nikhil Kumar Gowda. He will take on veteran actor Sumalatha, widow of Congress leader Ambareesh.

Mysore: Lok Sabha constituency number 21, Mysore is currently represented by BJP’s Prathap Simha. In 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Prathap Simha had defeated Congress’ Adagur H Vishwanath by a margin of 74,041 votes.

For 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP has retained Prathap Simha. Simha will contest against Congress’ CH Vijayashankar. This time, Mysore will be contested by the grand old party under the Congress-JD(S) coalition seat arrangement.

Chamarajanagar: Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha constituency, which came into existence in 1962 is considered a Congress bastion. This constituency is reserved for the Scheduled Castes.

This seat is currently held by Congress R Dhruvanarayana. Notably, Dhruvanarayana is the two-time lawmaker from the Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha constituency since 2009. In 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Dhruvanarayana had defeated BJP’s AR Krishna Murthy with a margin of 141,182 votes.

For 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Congress has retained R Dhruvanarayana while BJP has fielded V Srinivas Prasad. BSP candidate Shivkumar is also in the fray from Chamarajanagar LS seat.

Bangalore Rural: The Bangalore Rural Lok Sabha seat came into existence in 2008. Karnataka CM and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy won the first Lok Sabha election from the seat in 2009. In 2013, Kumaraswamy resigned to contest the Karnataka assembly election.

Following Kumaraswamy’s resignation by-election was necessitated there (Bangalore Rural) which was won by Congress leader DK Suresh. In 2014 Lok Sabha elections as well, Suresh repeated his victory.

For 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Congress leader DK Suresh is pitted against Bharatiya Janata Party’s Ashwathnarayangowda and Bahujan Samaj Party’s Chinnappa Y Chikkahagade.

Bangalore North: This Lok Sabha seat is currently represented by BJP’s DV Sadananda Gowda. He had defeated Congress’ C Narayanswamy with a margin of 229,764 in 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

Bangalore Central:

The candidates contesting from this constituency in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 are PC Mohan from BJP, Rizwan Arshad from INC and Pasha from BSP. In the Lok Sabha Elections 2014, BJP candidate Mohan defeated INC candidate Rizwan Arshad with 5,57,130 votes.

Bangalore South:

The candidates contesting from this constituency in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 are Tejaswi Surya from BJP and BK Hariprasad from INC. In the Lok Sabha Elections 2014, BJP candidate Ananth Kumar defeated INC candidate Nandan Nilekani with 6,33,816 votes.

Dakshina Kannada:

The candidates contesting from this constituency in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 are Nalin Kumar Kateel from BJP, Mithun Rai from INC, Sathish Saliyan from BSP. In the Lok Sabha Elections 2014, BJP candidate Nalin Kumar Kateel defeated INC candidate Janardhana Poojary with 6,42,739 votes.

Chitradurga:

The candidates contesting from this constituency in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 are Narayana Swamy from BJP, Chandrappa from INC, Meetyanaik from PSP(L) and Mahanthesh from BSP. In the Lok Sabha Elections 2014, INC candidate Chandrappa defeated BJP candidate Janardhana Swamy with 4,67,511 votes.

Tumkur:

The candidates contesting from this constituency in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 are G S Basavaraju from BJP, H D Deve Gowda from JD(S) and K.C. Hanumantharaya from BSP. In the Lok Sabha Elections 2014, INC candidate Muddahanumegowda defeated BJP candidate Basavaraj with 4,29,868 votes

Udupi Chikmagalur:

The candidates contesting from this constituency in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 are Shobha Karandlaje from BJP, Parameshwara from BSP, Pramod Madhwaraj from JD(S). In the Lok Sabha Elections 2014, BJP candidate Shobha Karandlaje defeated INC candidate Jayaprakash Hegde with 5,81,168 votes.

Hassan:

The candidates contesting from this constituency in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 are Manju from BJP, Prajwal Revanna from JD(S) and Vinodraj from BSP. In the Lok Sabha Elections 2014, JD(S) candidate Devegowda defeated INC candidate Manju with 5,09,841 votes.

Chikkaballapur:

The candidates contesting from this constituency in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 are Dwarakanath from BSP, Bache Gowda from BJP, Veerappa Moily from INC and Varalakshmi from CPI(M). In the Lok Sabha Elections 2014, Veerappa Moily from INC defeated Bache Gowda from BJP.

Kolar:

The candidates contesting from this constituency in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 are Muniyappa from INC, Muniswamy from BJP and Jayaprasad from BSP. In the Lok Sabha Elections 2014, INC candidate Muniyappa defeated JD(S) Kolar Kesava with 4,18,926 votes.