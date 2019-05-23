The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won both the parliamentary seats of Arunachal Pradesh, snatching the Arunachal East seat from Indian National Congress (INC). Tapir Gao of the BJP is leading against Congress’ Lowangcha Wanglat by 63,732 votes.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has defeated former Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh and Congress leader Nabam Tuki from Arunachal West constituency with a margin of over 1 lakh votes.

The voter turnout in Arunachal Pradesh in 2019 Lok Sabha elections was 66 percent, a decline of 13 percent from 2014 Lok Sabha elections. In 2014, Kiren Rijiju had defeated Congress’s Takam Sanjoy from Arunachal Pradesh West seat, while Congress’s Ninong Ering had defeated the BJP’s Tapir Gao from Arunachal Pradesh East seat.