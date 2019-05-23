The tacit alliance between Congress and National Conference (NC), in Jammu and Kashmir, has brought fruition to the latter, as it has won three Lok Sabha seats out of six. The three seats won by NC went to Mehbooba Mufti’s Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (J&K PDP) in 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

In the Jammu region, the contest was between Jugal Kishore Sharma of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Raman Bhalla of the Congress. Jugal Kishore Sharma (BJP) has defeated Congress’ Raman Bhalla with a margin of around 3 lakh votes.

In Udhampur the contest was between BJP candidate and Union Minister Jitendra Singh and Congress Vikramaditya Singh. Jitendra (BJP) Singh has defeated Congress’ Vikramaditya Singh by 3,57,252 votes.

In Srinagar, the National Conference president and former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah was up against Aga Mohsin of the J&K PDP, Irfan Raza Ansari of the Peoples Conference (PC) and Khalid Jahangir of the BJP. Farooq Abdullah has defeated Aga Syed Mohsin by 70,050 votes.

In Baramulla Lok Sabha seat the main contest is between Muhammad Akbar Lone of the NC and Raja Aijaz Ali of the PC. Muhammad Akbar Lone is leading against Raja Aijaz Ali by 30,758.

In Anantnag, the contest was triangular between former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti of the PDP, G.A. Mir of the Congress and Justice (Retired) Hasnain Masoodi of the NC. Hasnain Masoodi has defeated Ghulam Ahmad Mir by 6,676 votes.

In the Ladakh region, the contest was between Rigzin Spalbar of the Congress, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal of the BJP, and an independent candidate Sajjad Hussain. Jamyang Tsering Namgyal is leading against Sajjad Hussain by 10,930 votes.