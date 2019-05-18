Kolkata: Trinamool (TMC) supremo and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday wrote to the Election Commission of India (ECI) to ensure ‘peaceful and impartial’ voting in the state on Sunday, the last phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2019, without the interference of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The EC should ensure that Sunday’s polling is held without the ‘undue interference of the central government’ and any ‘intervention by the ruling party at the Centre’, she reportedly said.

“In the final phase of the election tomorrow, I would request your good office to kindly ensure that election is completed peacefully, impartially and without any undue interference of the Central government and any intervention by the ruling party at the centre,” Banerjee wrote to Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora.

She also requested the poll body to ‘protect democratic institutions and federal structure of the country and extend due respect to the opposition parties’, reported news agency PTI.

Earlier in the day, the party had asked the poll body to direct BJP leader Mukul Roy to leave constituencies of West Bengal set to go on poll on 19 May. “He’s a voter of Delhi and lawfully not entitled to stay in any constituency in Bengal going to polls on commencement of 48-hour restriction period,” the letter read.

The voting for final phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2019 will be held on May 19. Dum Dum, Barasat, Basirhat, Jaynagar, Mathurapur, Diamond Harbour, Jadavpur, Kolkata Dakshin and Kolkata Uttar are the seats which will go to polls in the West Bengal between 7 AM and 6 PM. The counting of votes is scheduled for May 23.