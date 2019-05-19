New Delhi: The exit poll result for the 542 Lok Sabha seats will be out at 6.30 PM on May 19. Pollsters namely, Today’s Chanakya, Republic-C Voter, ABP-Neilson, News18-IPSOS, India Today-Axis, Times Now-CNX, NewsX-Neta have declared the exit poll results for the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. (Live Updates on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Exit Poll Results)

The Exit Polls result for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 were declared by pollsters namely, Today’s Chanakya, Republic-C Voter, ABP-Neilson, News18-IPSOS, India Today-Axis, Times Now-CNX, NewsX-Neta after the voting for the seventh phase of general elections 2019 concluded on Sunday.

(Watch Live Streaming Lok Sabha Election Exit Poll Results Online at ZEE News)

Announcing the same, the Election Commission of India (ECI), as quoted by news agency ANI, said, “Polling has concluded in 542 parliamentary constituencies across states and union territories.” Notably, a total of 7.27 crore voters took part in the seventh phase of Lok Sabha Election. Out of these, 3.47 crore were women and 3,377 were persons of third gender.

The main parties contesting the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 are the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) are contesting the polls in an alliance.

The polling for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 was held in seven phases on April 11, 18, 23 and 29 and May 6, 12 and 19. In the first six phases, an average of 66.88 per cent voters exercised their franchise. Counting of votes will be taken up on May 23 and the results will be declared on same day. Stay tuned with India.com on May 23 for fastest Lok Sabha elections 2019 results.

The whole elections were spread over 38 days.