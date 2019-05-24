NewDelhi: It is a clean sweep for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the two-way battle with the Congress in the 5-constituency Himalayan state of Uttarakhand.

This is the second time in a row that BJP has won by clear margins. Perhaps, Kedarnath and Badrinath’s blessings are favoring the party. Stay tuned for the final results.

The five constituencies are Tehri Garhwal, leading with BJP’s Mala Rajya Laxmi, Garhwal, leading with BJP’s Tirath Singh Rawat, Almora with BJP’s Ajay Tamta, Nainital with Ajay Bhatt and Haridwar with Ramesh Pokhriyal.

The Congress has lost all five of the constituencies giving the BJP another chance to boast. The vote counting is in line with the predictions of the exit polls.

When I had announced that BJP will win all Five seats of Uttarakhand, many of my journalists friends looked suspicious . But , my predictions based on over 50 yearsof Campaigning and Pollmanagement proving to be true!@narendramodi @BJP4India @SrBachchan @DrRPNishank @BJP4India pic.twitter.com/QKxzCqruim — Chowkidar RK Sinha (@RKSinhaBJP) May 23, 2019

The most prominent competitors in the state were the two rival candidates from Nainital-Udhamsingh, BJP’s chief ministerial candidate Ajay Bhatt and former chief minister from the Congress, Harish Rawat.

Ajay Bhatt has succeeded in the Nainital-Udhamsingh constituency with 642195 votes, while Harish Rawat is trailing with 380253 votes. The vote margin between the two candidates is 25 percent.