New Delhi: As NDA seems set to return to power, congratulatory messages have started pouring in. Senior National Conference leader and former J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah tweeted on Thursday, “So the exit polls were correct. All that’s left is to congratulate the BJP & NDA for a stellar performance. Credit where credit is due PM Modi Sahib & Mr Amit Shah put together a winning alliance & a very professional campaign. Bring on the next five years.”

Abdullah’s congratulations aren’t out of place; as results come in, it has become clear that the NDA is leading on 347 of the 542 seats. Earlier in the day, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had tweeted her thanks to PM Modi for leading the BJP to such a win. Lauding the PM, she added, “I am grateful to fellow cititzens.”

BJP’s Sudhanshu Trivedi said, “This is the first election for a generation that opened its eyes in the 21st century, the millennium generation has voted & given a millennium mandate. I think we should wait for final results, the indications are now gradually settling down to the same thing.”

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said he had spoken to the PM to congratulate him. Singh called it the outcome of “Modiji’s visionary leadership, Amit Shahji’s dynamism and the hard work of millions of BJP karyakartas.”

Meanwhile, security has been beefed up outside BJP headquarters. The PM is likely to meet party workers in the evening.