New Delhi: The counting of votes have concluded and the Congress has defeated the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in eight out of thirteen seats including Amritsar, Anandpur Sahib, Fatehgarh Sahib, Faridkot, Jalandhar, Khadoor Sahib, Ludhiana and Patiala.

Punjab is one of the few states that bucked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wave. It is also the only state where the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won a seat.

The AAP which was aiming to bag Delhi NCT seats, has managed none there and only one seat in Punjab from Sangrur led by its Punjab unit President Bhagwant Mann by 110,211 votes. Congress’ Kewal Singh Dhillon conceded defeat in Sangrur.

Congratulations to Bhagwant and the people of Sangrur. Bhagwant will continue working for the people of Punjab and raising people’s issues in Parliament. pic.twitter.com/5lb7o7svaC — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 23, 2019

Some of the most prominent candidates in Punjab this year were Shiromani Akali Dal’s (SAD) husband-wife duo Sukhbir Singh Badal and Harsimrat Kaur Badal who contested and won from Firozpur and Bathinda, respectively.

Bollywood actor-turned-politician, Sunny Deol, was one of the only two winning candidates of the BJP from Gurdaspur in Punjab by 82,459 votes. Deol defeated his rival candidate from the Congress Sunil Jakhar by a margin of 77009 votes. The other seat was grabbed by Som Parkash from Hoshiarpur.

Punjab: Actor-turned-politician and BJP candidate from Gurdaspur, Sunny Deol, wins by 82,459 votes. #ElectionResults2019 pic.twitter.com/K0Uh6FGrbj — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2019

Punjab’s leading debate this Election was on the proposed Kartarpur corrider and the India-Pakistan discussions resulting from the Pulwama and Balakot attacks earlier this year.