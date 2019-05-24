New Delhi: Kerala witnesses a sweeping victory by the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF), defeating Left Democratic Front (LDF) almost everywhere.

Predictions had suggested that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) may enter the territory after the failure of LDF surfaced the state. The ruling LDF has trailed all seats barring Alappuzha, led by Adv. AM Ariff. Ariff has won the seat by a narrow lead from the Congress’ Adv. Shanimol Osman as of 4 pm updates.

Rahul Gandhi, who contested from Wayanad this year, has swept the floor by a margin of nearly 431,770 votes. While he conceded in his home seat of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, Wayanad has been a huge achievement for the Congress.

#LokSabhaElections2019 Results Live: Congress president Rahul Gandhi leading from Kerala’s Wayanad in early trends. PM Modi ahead in Varanasi. Counting of votes underway.#ElectionResults2019 https://t.co/wBK8Nbecik — Indiacom (@indiacom) May 23, 2019

Meanwhile, Thiruvananthapuram candidate Shashi Tharoor has also secured votes in his favor. Tharoor contested for the Congress against BJP candidate Kummanam Rajashekharan, who recently resigned as the Mizoram candidate.

Currently at a lead of 62,000 with 80% counted!! Many areas favourable to us yet to be counted. Proud to declare victory. #TharoorWonThePooram ! — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) May 23, 2019

The BJP fails to make a mark in Kerala yet again, shortly leading only one seat with a negligible share of votes in all other constituencies.