New Delhi: Results for Wardha, Ramtek, Nagpur, Bhandara-Gondiya, Gadchiroli-Chimur, Chandrapur, Yavatmal-Washim seats in Maharashtra will be declared today. The counting of votes is coming to a finale. the BJP-Sena grand alliance has taken over Maharashtra.

BJP has won Bhandara-Gondiya, Gadchiroli-Chimur, and Wardha. Sena has bagged Ramtek, Yavatmal-Washim seats. Chandrapur is the only seat the Congress has won from Maharashtra.

Wardha: BJP’s Ramdas Chandrabhanji Tadas had won the seat in 2014. He had defeated the Congress’ Meghe Sagar Dattatraya by nearly 2 lakh votes in 2014 Lok Sabha elections. This time also, Tadas was pitted by BJP against Congress’ Advocate Charulata Khajashigh Tokas and BSP’s Shaileshkumar Premkishorji Agrawal

Ramtek: The Ramtek Lok Sabha constituency has largely seen Congress legislators with the Shiv Sena breaking into the citadel sporadically since 1999. Shiv Sena’s Krupal Balaji Tumane had won the seat in 2014. He had routed the Congress’ candidate Mukul Wasnik in 2014 by approximately 1,75,000 votes.

For 2019 polls, Sena had fielded Tumane against the BJP’s Kishore Uttamrao Gajbhiye and Subhash Dharamdas Gajbhiye of the BSP.

Nagpur: BJP leader and Union minister Nitin Gadkari had fought his first election in 2014 and defeated Congress’ Vilas Muttemwar by a margin of 284828 votes. Gadkari was fielded by BJP once again against Nana Patole of the Congress and Mohammad Jamal of the BSP.

Bhandara-Gondiya: In 2014 Lok Sabha polls, BJP’s Nanabhau Falgunrao Patole had won the seat by defeating the Congress’ Patel Praful Manoharbhai by over 1,49,000 votes.

Gadchiroli-Chimur: The incumbent MP of the Gadchiroli Chimur constituency is Ashok Mahadeorao Nete of BJP. He had routed the Congress’ Dr. Namdev Dalluji Usendi by nearly 2,36,000 votes. Nete was up against his 2014 opponent Usendi and BSP’s Harichandra Nagoji Mangam.

Chandrapur: The Chandrapur Lok Sabha constituency has long been a contest between the BJP and the Congress. Bhartiya Janata Party’s Ahir Hansraj Gangaram has been the MP from Chandrapur since 2004. The incumbent MP Gangaram was up against the Congress’ Balubhau alias Suresh Narayan Dhanorkar and Sushil Segoji Wasnik of the BSP.

Yavatmal-Washim: Gawali Bhavana Pundlikrao of the Shiv Sena has won the seat. Bhawana Gawli was up against Manikrao G. Thakare of the Congress, Arun Sakharam Kinwatkar of the BSP and Pawar Ramesh Gorsing of the JD(S).