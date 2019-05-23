Mumbai: The counting of votes for 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra began at 8 AM on Thursday, and the results for that would be declared by evening. The voting for the 48 parliamentary seats took place in four phases of Lok Sabha elections, spanning from April 11 till April 29.

Out of a total of 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra, five of them are reserved for Scheduled Caste- Amravati, Ramtek, Shirdi, Latur, and Solapur, while four seats (Nandurbar, Gadchiroli Chimur, Dindori, and Palghar) are reserved for Scheduled Tribes.

Constituency Name Party Name Candidate Name Status Votes Ahmednagar Bharatiya Janata Party Shri Sujay Vikhe Patil Leading 216470 Akola Bharatiya Janata Party Shri Sanjay Shamrao Dhotre Leading 222353 Baramati Nationalist Congress Party Supriya Sule Leading 152824 Beed Bharatiya Janata Party Dr. Pritam Gopinath Munde Leading 114149 Bhandara-Gondiya Bharatiya Janata Party Shri Sunil Baburao Mendhe Leading 93441 Bhiwandi Bharatiya Janata Party Shri Kapil Moreshwar Patil Leading 61040 Buldhana Shivsena Jadhav Prataprao Ganpatrao Leading 84954 Chandrapur Indian National Congress Balubhau alias Suresh Narayan Dhanorkar Leading 17469 Dhule Bharatiya Janata Party Dr. Subhash Ramrao Bhamre Leading 193537 Dindori Bharatiya Janata Party Dr. Bharati Pawar Leading 138039 Gadchiroli-Chimur Bharatiya Janata Party Shri Ashok Mahadeorao Nete Leading 65989 Hatkanangle Shivsena Dhairyasheel Mane Leading 75256 Hingoli Shivsena Hemant Sriram Patil Leading 77367 Jalgaon Bharatiya Janata Party Unmesh Bhaiyyasaheb Patil Leading 239515 Jalna Bharatiya Janata Party Shri Raosaheb Patil Danve Leading 153471 Kalyan Shivsena Shrikant Shinde Leading 153501 Kolhapur Shivsena Sanjay Mandlik Leading 158344 Latur Bharatiya Janata Party Shri Sudhakar Bhalerao Shrungare 102733 Madha Bharatiya Janata Party Shri Ranjeet Singh Hindurao Naik Nimbalkar Leading 27256 Maval Shivsena Shrirang Barne Leading 213385 Mumbai North Bharatiya Janata Party Shri Gopal Chinayya Shetty Leading 283881 Mumbai North Central Bharatiya Janata Party Smt. Poonam Mahajan Leading 126061 Mumbai North East Bharatiya Janata Party Shri Manoj Kotak Leading 224062 Mumbai North West Shivsena Gajanan Kirtikar Leading 114440 Mumbai South Shivsena Arvind Sawant Leading 66763 Mumbai South Central Shivsena Rahul Shewale Leading 135364 Nagpur Bharatiya Janata Party Shri Nitin Jairam Gadkari Leading 75268 Nanded Bharatiya Janata Party Shri Pratap Patil Chikkalikar Leading 30962 Nandurbar Bharatiya Janata Party Dr. Heena Vijaykumar Gavit Leading 87758 Nashik Shivsena Hemant Godse Leading 55026 Osmanabad Shivsena omprakash bhupalsinh alias pawan rajenimbalkr Leading 90384 Palghar Shivsena Rajendra dhedya gavit Leading 84420 Parbhani Shivsena Sanjay Haribhau Jadhav Leading 16509 Pune Bharatiya Janata Party Shri Girish Bapat Leading 131124 Raigad Nationalist Congress Party Sunil Tatkare Leading 30852 Ramtek Shivsena Krupal Balaji Tumane Leading 176034 Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg Shivsena Vinayak Raut Leading 176034 Raver Bharatiya Janata Party Smt. Raksha Nikhil Khadse Leading 330936 Sangli Bharatiya Janata Party Sanjay Ramchandra Patil Leading 106324 Satara Nationalist Congress Party Udayanraje Bhosale Leading 92084 Shirdi Shivsena Sadashiv Lokhande Leading 119306 Shirur Nationalist Congress Party Amol Kolhe Leading 56660 Solapur Bharatiya Janata Party Dr. Jaysidhesvar Swami Leading 130684 Thane Shivsena Rajan Vichare Leading 204758 Wardha Bharatiya Janata Party Shri Ramdas Chandrabhanji Tadas Leading 84435 Yavatmal-Washim Shivsena Bhawana Gawli Leading 50277 Amravati Navnit Ravi Rana Leading 42456 Aurangabad Imtiaz Jaleel Syed Leading 21846

Maharashtra has two major alliances, BJP-Shiv Sena and the rivals, Congress and Sharad Pawar led National Congress Party (NCP). In March this year, Shiv Sena and the BJP announced their alliance in grandiose and celebrations overcoming their strained ties and grand claims of going solo. Shortly following the announcement, Congress MLA Ashok Chavan and NCP President Sharad Pawar declared their alliance.

In 2014 general elections, the BJP had won 23 seats while its ally Shiv Sena had won 18 seats while one seat went to the Swabhimani Paksha. For the UPA, the Congress had won 2 seats in 2014 while the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) got 4 seats.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is expected to win 34 Lok Sabha seats in the electorally important state of Maharashtra, the IANS-CVOTER exit poll showed on Sunday. According to the IANS-CVOTER exit poll, the NDA is likely to win 34 seats out of the 48 parliamentary constituencies in Maharashtra. The Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) is projected to win 14 seats.