Mumbai: The counting of votes for 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra began at 8 AM on Thursday, and the results for that would be declared by evening. The voting for the 48 parliamentary seats took place in four phases of Lok Sabha elections, spanning from April 11 till April 29.
Out of a total of 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra, five of them are reserved for Scheduled Caste- Amravati, Ramtek, Shirdi, Latur, and Solapur, while four seats (Nandurbar, Gadchiroli Chimur, Dindori, and Palghar) are reserved for Scheduled Tribes.
|Constituency Name
|Party Name
|Candidate Name
|Status
|Votes
|Ahmednagar
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Shri Sujay Vikhe Patil
|Leading
|216470
|Akola
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Shri Sanjay Shamrao Dhotre
|Leading
|222353
|Baramati
|Nationalist Congress Party
|Supriya Sule
|Leading
|152824
|Beed
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Dr. Pritam Gopinath Munde
|Leading
|114149
|Bhandara-Gondiya
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Shri Sunil Baburao Mendhe
|Leading
|93441
|Bhiwandi
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Shri Kapil Moreshwar Patil
|Leading
|61040
|Buldhana
|Shivsena
|Jadhav Prataprao Ganpatrao
|Leading
|84954
|Chandrapur
|Indian National Congress
|Balubhau alias Suresh Narayan Dhanorkar
|Leading
|17469
|Dhule
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Dr. Subhash Ramrao Bhamre
|Leading
|193537
|Dindori
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Dr. Bharati Pawar
|Leading
|138039
|Gadchiroli-Chimur
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Shri Ashok Mahadeorao Nete
|Leading
|65989
|Hatkanangle
|Shivsena
|Dhairyasheel Mane
|Leading
|75256
|Hingoli
|Shivsena
|Hemant Sriram Patil
|Leading
|77367
|Jalgaon
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Unmesh Bhaiyyasaheb Patil
|Leading
|239515
|Jalna
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Shri Raosaheb Patil Danve
|Leading
|153471
|Kalyan
|Shivsena
|Shrikant Shinde
|Leading
|153501
|Kolhapur
|Shivsena
|Sanjay Mandlik
|Leading
|158344
|Latur
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Shri Sudhakar Bhalerao Shrungare
|
|102733
|Madha
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Shri Ranjeet Singh Hindurao Naik Nimbalkar
|Leading
|27256
|Maval
|Shivsena
|Shrirang Barne
|Leading
|213385
|Mumbai North
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Shri Gopal Chinayya Shetty
|Leading
|283881
|Mumbai North Central
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Smt. Poonam Mahajan
|Leading
|126061
|Mumbai North East
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Shri Manoj Kotak
|Leading
|224062
|Mumbai North West
|Shivsena
|Gajanan Kirtikar
|Leading
|114440
|Mumbai South
|Shivsena
|Arvind Sawant
|Leading
|66763
|Mumbai South Central
|Shivsena
|Rahul Shewale
|Leading
|135364
|Nagpur
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Shri Nitin Jairam Gadkari
|Leading
|75268
|Nanded
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Shri Pratap Patil Chikkalikar
|Leading
|30962
|Nandurbar
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Dr. Heena Vijaykumar Gavit
|Leading
|87758
|Nashik
|Shivsena
|Hemant Godse
|Leading
|55026
|Osmanabad
|Shivsena
|omprakash bhupalsinh alias pawan rajenimbalkr
|Leading
|90384
|Palghar
|Shivsena
|Rajendra dhedya gavit
|Leading
|84420
|Parbhani
|Shivsena
|Sanjay Haribhau Jadhav
|Leading
|16509
|Pune
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Shri Girish Bapat
|Leading
|131124
|Raigad
|Nationalist Congress Party
|Sunil Tatkare
|Leading
|30852
|Ramtek
|Shivsena
|Krupal Balaji Tumane
|Leading
|176034
|Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg
|Shivsena
|Vinayak Raut
|Leading
|176034
|Raver
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Smt. Raksha Nikhil Khadse
|Leading
|330936
|Sangli
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Sanjay Ramchandra Patil
|Leading
|106324
|Satara
|Nationalist Congress Party
|Udayanraje Bhosale
|Leading
|92084
|Shirdi
|Shivsena
|Sadashiv Lokhande
|Leading
|119306
|Shirur
|Nationalist Congress Party
|Amol Kolhe
|Leading
|56660
|Solapur
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Dr. Jaysidhesvar Swami
|Leading
|130684
|Thane
|Shivsena
|Rajan Vichare
|Leading
|204758
|Wardha
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Shri Ramdas Chandrabhanji Tadas
|Leading
|84435
|Yavatmal-Washim
|Shivsena
|Bhawana Gawli
|Leading
|50277
|Amravati
|
|Navnit Ravi Rana
|Leading
|42456
|Aurangabad
|
|Imtiaz Jaleel Syed
|Leading
|21846
Maharashtra has two major alliances, BJP-Shiv Sena and the rivals, Congress and Sharad Pawar led National Congress Party (NCP). In March this year, Shiv Sena and the BJP announced their alliance in grandiose and celebrations overcoming their strained ties and grand claims of going solo. Shortly following the announcement, Congress MLA Ashok Chavan and NCP President Sharad Pawar declared their alliance.
In 2014 general elections, the BJP had won 23 seats while its ally Shiv Sena had won 18 seats while one seat went to the Swabhimani Paksha. For the UPA, the Congress had won 2 seats in 2014 while the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) got 4 seats.
The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is expected to win 34 Lok Sabha seats in the electorally important state of Maharashtra, the IANS-CVOTER exit poll showed on Sunday. According to the IANS-CVOTER exit poll, the NDA is likely to win 34 seats out of the 48 parliamentary constituencies in Maharashtra. The Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) is projected to win 14 seats.