Mumbai: The counting of votes for 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra began at 8 AM on Thursday, and the results for that would be declared by evening. The voting for the 48 parliamentary seats took place in four phases of Lok Sabha elections, spanning from April 11 till April 29.

Out of a total of 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra, five of them are reserved for Scheduled Caste- Amravati, Ramtek, Shirdi, Latur, and Solapur, while four seats (Nandurbar, Gadchiroli Chimur, Dindori, and Palghar) are reserved for Scheduled Tribes.

Constituency NameParty NameCandidate NameStatusVotes
AhmednagarBharatiya Janata PartyShri Sujay Vikhe PatilLeading216470
AkolaBharatiya Janata PartyShri Sanjay Shamrao DhotreLeading222353
BaramatiNationalist Congress PartySupriya SuleLeading152824
BeedBharatiya Janata PartyDr. Pritam Gopinath MundeLeading114149
Bhandara-GondiyaBharatiya Janata PartyShri Sunil Baburao MendheLeading93441
BhiwandiBharatiya Janata PartyShri Kapil Moreshwar PatilLeading61040
BuldhanaShivsenaJadhav Prataprao GanpatraoLeading84954
ChandrapurIndian National CongressBalubhau alias Suresh Narayan DhanorkarLeading17469
DhuleBharatiya Janata PartyDr. Subhash Ramrao BhamreLeading193537
DindoriBharatiya Janata PartyDr. Bharati PawarLeading138039
Gadchiroli-ChimurBharatiya Janata PartyShri Ashok Mahadeorao NeteLeading65989
HatkanangleShivsenaDhairyasheel ManeLeading75256
HingoliShivsenaHemant Sriram PatilLeading77367
JalgaonBharatiya Janata PartyUnmesh Bhaiyyasaheb PatilLeading239515
JalnaBharatiya Janata PartyShri Raosaheb Patil DanveLeading153471
KalyanShivsenaShrikant ShindeLeading153501
KolhapurShivsenaSanjay MandlikLeading158344
LaturBharatiya Janata PartyShri Sudhakar Bhalerao Shrungare 102733
MadhaBharatiya Janata PartyShri Ranjeet Singh Hindurao Naik NimbalkarLeading27256
MavalShivsenaShrirang BarneLeading213385
Mumbai NorthBharatiya Janata PartyShri Gopal Chinayya ShettyLeading283881
Mumbai North CentralBharatiya Janata PartySmt. Poonam MahajanLeading126061
Mumbai North EastBharatiya Janata PartyShri Manoj KotakLeading224062
Mumbai North WestShivsenaGajanan KirtikarLeading114440
Mumbai SouthShivsenaArvind SawantLeading66763
Mumbai South CentralShivsenaRahul ShewaleLeading135364
NagpurBharatiya Janata PartyShri Nitin Jairam GadkariLeading75268
NandedBharatiya Janata PartyShri Pratap Patil ChikkalikarLeading30962
NandurbarBharatiya Janata PartyDr. Heena Vijaykumar GavitLeading87758
NashikShivsenaHemant GodseLeading55026
OsmanabadShivsenaomprakash bhupalsinh alias pawan rajenimbalkrLeading90384
PalgharShivsenaRajendra dhedya gavitLeading84420
ParbhaniShivsenaSanjay Haribhau JadhavLeading16509
PuneBharatiya Janata PartyShri Girish BapatLeading131124
RaigadNationalist Congress PartySunil TatkareLeading30852
RamtekShivsenaKrupal Balaji TumaneLeading176034
Ratnagiri-SindhudurgShivsenaVinayak RautLeading176034
RaverBharatiya Janata PartySmt. Raksha Nikhil KhadseLeading330936
SangliBharatiya Janata PartySanjay Ramchandra PatilLeading106324
SataraNationalist Congress PartyUdayanraje BhosaleLeading92084
ShirdiShivsenaSadashiv LokhandeLeading119306
ShirurNationalist Congress PartyAmol KolheLeading56660
SolapurBharatiya Janata PartyDr. Jaysidhesvar SwamiLeading130684
ThaneShivsenaRajan VichareLeading204758
WardhaBharatiya Janata PartyShri Ramdas Chandrabhanji TadasLeading84435
Yavatmal-WashimShivsenaBhawana GawliLeading50277
Amravati Navnit Ravi RanaLeading42456
Aurangabad Imtiaz Jaleel SyedLeading21846

 

Maharashtra has two major alliances, BJP-Shiv Sena and the rivals, Congress and Sharad Pawar led National Congress Party (NCP). In March this year, Shiv Sena and the BJP announced their alliance in grandiose and celebrations overcoming their strained ties and grand claims of going solo. Shortly following the announcement, Congress MLA Ashok Chavan and NCP President Sharad Pawar declared their alliance.

In 2014 general elections, the BJP had won 23 seats while its ally Shiv Sena had won 18 seats while one seat went to the Swabhimani Paksha. For the UPA, the Congress had won 2 seats in 2014 while the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) got 4 seats.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is expected to win 34 Lok Sabha seats in the electorally important state of Maharashtra, the IANS-CVOTER exit poll showed on Sunday. According to the IANS-CVOTER exit poll, the NDA is likely to win 34 seats out of the 48 parliamentary constituencies in Maharashtra. The Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) is projected to win 14 seats.