Lucknow: The counting of votes for 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh began at 8 AM on Thursday, and the results for that would be declared by evening. The voting for the 80 parliamentary seats took place in all seven phases of Lok Sabha elections, starting April 11 till May 19.

Uttar Pradesh which sends the most number of representatives in parliament is witnessing triangular contest amongst BJP, SP and BSP.

Constituency Name Party Name Candidate Name Status Votes Agra Bharatiya Janata Party S. P. Singh Baghel Leading 38205 Akbarpur Bharatiya Janata Party Devendra Singh Bhole Leading 205375 Aligarh Bharatiya Janata Party Satish Kumar Gautam Leading 205920 Allahabad Bharatiya Janata Party Rita Bahuguna Joshi Leading 128357 Ambedkar Nagar Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Shri Ritesh Pandey Leading 94114 Amethi Bharatiya Janata Party Smriti Irani Leading 19718 Amroha Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Kunwar Danish Ali Leading 67537 Aonla Bharatiya Janata Party Dharmendra Kashyap Leading 64515 Azamgarh Samajwadi Party Shree Akhilesh Yadav Leading 119846 Badaun Bharatiya Janata Party Sangh Mitra Maurya Leading 11028 Baghpat Bharatiya Janata Party Satya Pal Singh Leading 23663 Bahraich Bharatiya Janata Party Akshayvara Lal Gaud Leading 110338 Ballia Bharatiya Janata Party Virendra Singh Mast Leading 5080 Banda Bharatiya Janata Party R. K. Singh Patel Leading 58267 Bansgaon Bharatiya Janata Party Kamlesh Paswan Leading 140401 Barabanki Bharatiya Janata Party Upendra Rawat Leading 93977 Bareilly Bharatiya Janata Party Santosh Kumar Gangwar Leading 118724 Basti Bharatiya Janata Party Harish Dwivedi Leading 28267 Bhadohi Bharatiya Janata Party Ramesh Bind Leading 32595 Bijnor Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Malook Nagar Leading 34114 Bulandshahr Bharatiya Janata Party Bhola Singh Leading 255913 Chandauli Bharatiya Janata Party Mahendra Nath Pandey Leading 9078 Deoria Bharatiya Janata Party Ramapati Ram Tripathi Leading 177678 Dhaurahra Bharatiya Janata Party Rekha Verma Leading 81996 Domariyaganj Bharatiya Janata Party Jagdambika Pal Leading 55863 Etah Bharatiya Janata Party Rajveer Singh Leading 82994 Etawah Bharatiya Janata Party Ram Katheria Leading 42553 Faizabad Bharatiya Janata Party Lallu Singh Leading 51157 Farrukhabad Bharatiya Janata Party Mukesh Rajput Leading 177506 Fatehpur Bharatiya Janata Party Niranjan Jyoti Leading 183027 Fatehpur Sikri Bharatiya Janata Party Raj Kumar Chaher Leading 225974 Firozabad Bharatiya Janata Party Chandra Sen Jadun Leading 51157 Gautam Buddha Nagar Bharatiya Janata Party Mahesh Sharma Leading 161688 Ghaziabad Bharatiya Janata Party V. K. Singh Leading 399166 Ghazipur Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Shri Afzal Ansari Leading 60025 Ghosi Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Shri Atul Rai Leading 84312 Gonda Bharatiya Janata Party Kirti Vardhan Singh Leading 91167 Gorakhpur Bharatiya Janata Party Ravi Kishan Leading 286819 Hamirpur Bharatiya Janata Party Pushpendra Singh Chandel Leading 188985 Hardoi Bharatiya Janata Party Jai Prakash Rawat Leading 62185 Hathras Bharatiya Janata Party Rajveer Singh Balmiki Leading 215947 Jalaun Bharatiya Janata Party Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma Leading 149531 Jaunpur Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Shri Shyam Singh Yadav Leading 70090 Jhansi Bharatiya Janata Party Anurag Sharma Leading 179204 Kairana Bharatiya Janata Party Pradeep Choudhary Leading 91583 Kaiserganj Bharatiya Janata Party Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh Leading 125704 Kannauj Bharatiya Janata Party Subrat Pathak Leading 7940 Kanpur Bharatiya Janata Party Satyadev Pachauri Leading 51133 Kaushambi Bharatiya Janata Party VINOD KUMAR SONKAR Leading 31335 Kheri Bharatiya Janata Party Ajay Kumar Mishra Leading 110878 Kushi Nagar Bharatiya Janata Party Vijay Dubey Leading 213967 Lalganj Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Smt. Sangeeta Leading 93227 Lucknow Bharatiya Janata Party Rajnath Singh Won 532025 Machhlishahr Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Shri T Ram Leading 3637 Maharajganj Bharatiya Janata Party Pankaj Choudhary Leading 170905 Mainpuri Samajwadi Party Shree Mulayam Singh Yadav Leading 44939 Mathura Bharatiya Janata Party Hema Malini Leading 227631 Meerut Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Hazi Mohammad Yakoob Leading 18967 Mirzapur Apna Dal Anupriya Patel Leading 212416 Misrikh Bharatiya Janata Party Ashok Kumar Rawat Leading 96086 Mohanlalganj Bharatiya Janata Party Kaushal Kishore Leading 57577 Moradabad Samajwadi Party Dr. S T Hassan Leading 96103 Muzaffarnagar Bharatiya Janata Party Sanjeev Balyanl Leading 199862 Nagina Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Girish Chandra Leading 166687 Phulpur Bharatiya Janata Party Keshri Patel Leading 87100 Pilibhit Bharatiya Janata Party Varun Gandhi Leading 187039 Pratapgarh Bharatiya Janata Party Sangam Lal Gupta Leading 109012 Rae Bareli Indian National Congress Sonia Gandhi Leading 116179 Rampur Samajwadi Party Shree Azam Khan Leading 133870 Robertsganj Apna Dal Pakauri Lal Leading 66730 Saharanpur Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Haji Fazulrahman Leading 45309 Salempur Bharatiya Janata Party Ravindra Kushawaha Leading 73560 Sambhal Samajwadi Party Shree Shafiqur Rahman Barq Leading 56663 Sant Kabir Nagar Bharatiya Janata Party Praveen Kumar Nishad Leading 2061 Shahjahanpur Bharatiya Janata Party Arun Sagar Leading 134950 Shrawasti Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Shri Ramasheromani Verma Leading 12194 Sitapur Bharatiya Janata Party Rajesh Verma Leading 22892 Sultanpur Bharatiya Janata Party Maneka Gandhi Leading 11146 Unnao Bharatiya Janata Party Sakshi Maharaj Leading 395912 Varanasi Bharatiya Janata Party Narendra Modi Won 419996

On January 12, 2019, once arch-rivals Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party announced their tie-up in Uttar Pradesh for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, sharing 38 seats each and keeping the Congress out of the alliance. The parties, however, said they would not field candidates in Amethi and Rae Bareli, represented by Congress president Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi. After being left out by the SP-BSP alliance, the Congress announced to go it alone in Uttar Pradesh and contest on all Lok Sabha seats, except 7.

The Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) later joined hands with the Samajwadi Party-Bahujan Samaj Party alliance in Uttar Pradesh for the Lok Sabha elections. The RLD is contesting on three of the 80 seats in the state.

In the 2014 general election, the BJP had won 71 seats, its ally Apna Dal bagged two, the Samajwadi Party five and the Congress just two, while the BSP drew a blank.

Meanwhile, exit polls predicted that the SP-BSP alliance was likely to race ahead of the BJP in the state. In 2014, the BJP and Apna Dal managed to win 71 of the 80 seats in 2014 though, by 2019, the number was slightly down to 68 with defeats in last year’s by-polls. The CVoter-Republic forecast gave the grand alliance in UP 40 seats against 38 for the NDA, while the Jan Ki Baat said the NDA may win 46-57 seats against 15-29 of the SP-BSP combine.

ABP News predicted a huge loss for the BJP, saying it may get only 22 seats while the Opposition alliance may emerge victorious in 56 constituencies.