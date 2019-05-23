Kolkata: The counting of votes for 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal began at 8 AM on Thursday, and the results for that would be declared soon. The voting for the 42 parliamentary seats took place in all seven phases of Lok Sabha elections, starting April 11 till May 19.

Out of a total of 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal, 11 are reserved for Scheduled Caste- Cooch Behar, Alipurduars, Jalpaiguri, Ranaghat, Bangaon, Joynagar, Mathurapur, Arambagh, Bishnupur, Bardhaman Purba, and Bolpur. At the same time, one constituency (Jhargram) is reserved for Scheduled Tribes.

For full Lok Sabha elections 2019 coverage

Constituency NameParty NameCandidate NameStatusVotes
AlipurduarsBharatiya Janata PartyShri John BarlaLeading237197
ArambaghAll India Trinamool CongressAparupa PoddarLeading2120
AsansolBharatiya Janata PartyShri Babul SupriyoLeading197143
BaharampurIndian National CongressAdhir Ranjan ChowdhuryLeading76576
BalurghatBharatiya Janata PartyDr Sukanta MajumdarLeading32790
BangaonBharatiya Janata PartyShri Shantanu ThakurLeading108611
BankuraBharatiya Janata PartyDr Subhash SarkarLeading165547
BarasatAll India Trinamool CongressDr Kakoli Ghosh DastidarLeading94819
Bardhaman PurbaAll India Trinamool CongressSUNIL KUMAR MONDALLeading89819
Burdwan-DurgapurBharatiya Janata PartyShri S. S. AhluwaliyaLeading1951
BarrackporeAll India Trinamool CongressDinesh Trivedi2069
BasirhatAll India Trinamool CongressNusrat JahanLeading311835
BirbhumAll India Trinamool CongressSatabdi RoyLeading49036
BishnupurBharatiya Janata PartyShri Soumitra KhaWon657019
BolpurAll India Trinamool CongressAsit Kumar MalLeading91341
Cooch BeharBharatiya Janata PartyShri Nisith PramanikLeading47679
DarjeelingBharatiya Janata PartyShri Raju Singh BishtLeading392394
Diamond HarbourAll India Trinamool CongressAbhishek BanerjeeLeading320678
Dum DumAll India Trinamool CongressSougata RoyLeading53437
GhatalAll India Trinamool CongressDev (Deepak Adhikari)Won107973
HooghlyBharatiya Janata PartySmt. Locket chaterjeeWon671448
HowrahAll India Trinamool CongressPrasun BanerjeeLeading96742
JadavpurAll India Trinamool CongressMimi ChakrabortyLeading295163
JalpaiguriBharatiya Janata PartyDr Jayanta RayLeading171729
JangipurAll India Trinamool CongressKhalilur RehmanWon562838
JhargramBharatiya Janata PartyDr Kunar HembramLeading6916
JoynagarAll India Trinamool CongressPratima MondalLeading313273
KanthiAll India Trinamool CongressSisir AdhikariLeading112458
Kolkata DakshinAll India Trinamool CongressMala RoyWon573119
Kolkata UttarAll India Trinamool CongressSudip BandyopadhyayLeading112804
KrishnanagarAll India Trinamool CongressMahua MotiraLeading63226
Maldaha DakshinIndian National CongressAbu Hasem Khan ChowdhuryLeading4697
Maldaha UttarBharatiya Janata PartyShri Khagen MurmuLeading83815
MathurapurAll India Trinamool CongressChoudhary Mohan JatuaLeading199556
MedinipurBharatiya Janata PartyShri Dilip GhoshLeading87015
MurshidabadAll India Trinamool CongressAbu Taher KhanLeading225937
PuruliaBharatiya Janata PartyShri Jyotirmoy MahtoLeading200369
RaiganjBharatiya Janata PartySmt. Deboshree ChaudharyLeading60799
RanaghatBharatiya Janata PartyDr Mukut Mani AdhikariLeading223913
SrerampurAll India Trinamool CongressKALYAN BANERJEELeading98536
TamlukAll India Trinamool CongressDibyendu AdhikariLeading189749
UluberiaAll India Trinamool CongressSajda AhmedLeading215601

 

West Bengal is witnessing a tight contest amongst AITC (All India Trinamool Congress), LF (Left Front), INC (Indian National Congress), and BJP+ (BJP, Gorkha National Liberation Front (GNLF), Bimal Gurung faction of Gorkha Janamukti Morcha (GJM)).

Some of the main candidates in the fray include West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee from Diamond Harbour constituency, where he is fighting BJP’s Nilanjan Roy. The CPI(M) has fielded Fuad Halim, while the Congress’s Soumya Aich Roy will be contesting from the seat.

For Jadavpur seat, TMC’s Mimi Chakraborty is fighting from there. BJP’s Anupam Hazra and the CPI(M)’s Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya are fighting for the Jadavpur seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the Congress won four and the Left Front major CPI-M bagged two of the 42 seats in the state. The Trinamool Congress recorded its best-ever performance in Lok Sabha election in West Bengal as it swept 34 of the 42 seats decimating the Left in its victory march, while the BJP made impressive inroads winning two seats.

Exit polls: On West Bengal’s 42 seats, CVoter-Republic and ABP respectively gave 11 and 16 to the BJP. News channel ABP said the BJP may win nine seats in Odisha. It had won only one in 2014.