Kolkata: The counting of votes for 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal began at 8 AM on Thursday, and the results for that would be declared soon. The voting for the 42 parliamentary seats took place in all seven phases of Lok Sabha elections, starting April 11 till May 19.

Out of a total of 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal, 11 are reserved for Scheduled Caste- Cooch Behar, Alipurduars, Jalpaiguri, Ranaghat, Bangaon, Joynagar, Mathurapur, Arambagh, Bishnupur, Bardhaman Purba, and Bolpur. At the same time, one constituency (Jhargram) is reserved for Scheduled Tribes.

Constituency Name Party Name Candidate Name Status Votes Alipurduars Bharatiya Janata Party Shri John Barla Leading 237197 Arambagh All India Trinamool Congress Aparupa Poddar Leading 2120 Asansol Bharatiya Janata Party Shri Babul Supriyo Leading 197143 Baharampur Indian National Congress Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Leading 76576 Balurghat Bharatiya Janata Party Dr Sukanta Majumdar Leading 32790 Bangaon Bharatiya Janata Party Shri Shantanu Thakur Leading 108611 Bankura Bharatiya Janata Party Dr Subhash Sarkar Leading 165547 Barasat All India Trinamool Congress Dr Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar Leading 94819 Bardhaman Purba All India Trinamool Congress SUNIL KUMAR MONDAL Leading 89819 Burdwan-Durgapur Bharatiya Janata Party Shri S. S. Ahluwaliya Leading 1951 Barrackpore All India Trinamool Congress Dinesh Trivedi 2069 Basirhat All India Trinamool Congress Nusrat Jahan Leading 311835 Birbhum All India Trinamool Congress Satabdi Roy Leading 49036 Bishnupur Bharatiya Janata Party Shri Soumitra Kha Won 657019 Bolpur All India Trinamool Congress Asit Kumar Mal Leading 91341 Cooch Behar Bharatiya Janata Party Shri Nisith Pramanik Leading 47679 Darjeeling Bharatiya Janata Party Shri Raju Singh Bisht Leading 392394 Diamond Harbour All India Trinamool Congress Abhishek Banerjee Leading 320678 Dum Dum All India Trinamool Congress Sougata Roy Leading 53437 Ghatal All India Trinamool Congress Dev (Deepak Adhikari) Won 107973 Hooghly Bharatiya Janata Party Smt. Locket chaterjee Won 671448 Howrah All India Trinamool Congress Prasun Banerjee Leading 96742 Jadavpur All India Trinamool Congress Mimi Chakraborty Leading 295163 Jalpaiguri Bharatiya Janata Party Dr Jayanta Ray Leading 171729 Jangipur All India Trinamool Congress Khalilur Rehman Won 562838 Jhargram Bharatiya Janata Party Dr Kunar Hembram Leading 6916 Joynagar All India Trinamool Congress Pratima Mondal Leading 313273 Kanthi All India Trinamool Congress Sisir Adhikari Leading 112458 Kolkata Dakshin All India Trinamool Congress Mala Roy Won 573119 Kolkata Uttar All India Trinamool Congress Sudip Bandyopadhyay Leading 112804 Krishnanagar All India Trinamool Congress Mahua Motira Leading 63226 Maldaha Dakshin Indian National Congress Abu Hasem Khan Chowdhury Leading 4697 Maldaha Uttar Bharatiya Janata Party Shri Khagen Murmu Leading 83815 Mathurapur All India Trinamool Congress Choudhary Mohan Jatua Leading 199556 Medinipur Bharatiya Janata Party Shri Dilip Ghosh Leading 87015 Murshidabad All India Trinamool Congress Abu Taher Khan Leading 225937 Purulia Bharatiya Janata Party Shri Jyotirmoy Mahto Leading 200369 Raiganj Bharatiya Janata Party Smt. Deboshree Chaudhary Leading 60799 Ranaghat Bharatiya Janata Party Dr Mukut Mani Adhikari Leading 223913 Srerampur All India Trinamool Congress KALYAN BANERJEE Leading 98536 Tamluk All India Trinamool Congress Dibyendu Adhikari Leading 189749 Uluberia All India Trinamool Congress Sajda Ahmed Leading 215601

West Bengal is witnessing a tight contest amongst AITC (All India Trinamool Congress), LF (Left Front), INC (Indian National Congress), and BJP+ (BJP, Gorkha National Liberation Front (GNLF), Bimal Gurung faction of Gorkha Janamukti Morcha (GJM)).

Some of the main candidates in the fray include West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee from Diamond Harbour constituency, where he is fighting BJP’s Nilanjan Roy. The CPI(M) has fielded Fuad Halim, while the Congress’s Soumya Aich Roy will be contesting from the seat.

For Jadavpur seat, TMC’s Mimi Chakraborty is fighting from there. BJP’s Anupam Hazra and the CPI(M)’s Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya are fighting for the Jadavpur seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the Congress won four and the Left Front major CPI-M bagged two of the 42 seats in the state. The Trinamool Congress recorded its best-ever performance in Lok Sabha election in West Bengal as it swept 34 of the 42 seats decimating the Left in its victory march, while the BJP made impressive inroads winning two seats.

Exit polls: On West Bengal’s 42 seats, CVoter-Republic and ABP respectively gave 11 and 16 to the BJP. News channel ABP said the BJP may win nine seats in Odisha. It had won only one in 2014.