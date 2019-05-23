Kolkata: The counting of votes for 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal began at 8 AM on Thursday, and the results for that would be declared soon. The voting for the 42 parliamentary seats took place in all seven phases of Lok Sabha elections, starting April 11 till May 19.
Out of a total of 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal, 11 are reserved for Scheduled Caste- Cooch Behar, Alipurduars, Jalpaiguri, Ranaghat, Bangaon, Joynagar, Mathurapur, Arambagh, Bishnupur, Bardhaman Purba, and Bolpur. At the same time, one constituency (Jhargram) is reserved for Scheduled Tribes.
For full Lok Sabha elections 2019 coverage
|Constituency Name
|Party Name
|Candidate Name
|Status
|Votes
|Alipurduars
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Shri John Barla
|Leading
|237197
|Arambagh
|All India Trinamool Congress
|Aparupa Poddar
|Leading
|2120
|Asansol
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Shri Babul Supriyo
|Leading
|197143
|Baharampur
|Indian National Congress
|Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
|Leading
|76576
|Balurghat
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Dr Sukanta Majumdar
|Leading
|32790
|Bangaon
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Shri Shantanu Thakur
|Leading
|108611
|Bankura
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Dr Subhash Sarkar
|Leading
|165547
|Barasat
|All India Trinamool Congress
|Dr Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar
|Leading
|94819
|Bardhaman Purba
|All India Trinamool Congress
|SUNIL KUMAR MONDAL
|Leading
|89819
|Burdwan-Durgapur
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Shri S. S. Ahluwaliya
|Leading
|1951
|Barrackpore
|All India Trinamool Congress
|Dinesh Trivedi
|2069
|Basirhat
|All India Trinamool Congress
|Nusrat Jahan
|Leading
|311835
|Birbhum
|All India Trinamool Congress
|Satabdi Roy
|Leading
|49036
|Bishnupur
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Shri Soumitra Kha
|Won
|657019
|Bolpur
|All India Trinamool Congress
|Asit Kumar Mal
|Leading
|91341
|Cooch Behar
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Shri Nisith Pramanik
|Leading
|47679
|Darjeeling
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Shri Raju Singh Bisht
|Leading
|392394
|Diamond Harbour
|All India Trinamool Congress
|Abhishek Banerjee
|Leading
|320678
|Dum Dum
|All India Trinamool Congress
|Sougata Roy
|Leading
|53437
|Ghatal
|All India Trinamool Congress
|Dev (Deepak Adhikari)
|Won
|107973
|Hooghly
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Smt. Locket chaterjee
|Won
|671448
|Howrah
|All India Trinamool Congress
|Prasun Banerjee
|Leading
|96742
|Jadavpur
|All India Trinamool Congress
|Mimi Chakraborty
|Leading
|295163
|Jalpaiguri
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Dr Jayanta Ray
|Leading
|171729
|Jangipur
|All India Trinamool Congress
|Khalilur Rehman
|Won
|562838
|Jhargram
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Dr Kunar Hembram
|Leading
|6916
|Joynagar
|All India Trinamool Congress
|Pratima Mondal
|Leading
|313273
|Kanthi
|All India Trinamool Congress
|Sisir Adhikari
|Leading
|112458
|Kolkata Dakshin
|All India Trinamool Congress
|Mala Roy
|Won
|573119
|Kolkata Uttar
|All India Trinamool Congress
|Sudip Bandyopadhyay
|Leading
|112804
|Krishnanagar
|All India Trinamool Congress
|Mahua Motira
|Leading
|63226
|Maldaha Dakshin
|Indian National Congress
|Abu Hasem Khan Chowdhury
|Leading
|4697
|Maldaha Uttar
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Shri Khagen Murmu
|Leading
|83815
|Mathurapur
|All India Trinamool Congress
|Choudhary Mohan Jatua
|Leading
|199556
|Medinipur
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Shri Dilip Ghosh
|Leading
|87015
|Murshidabad
|All India Trinamool Congress
|Abu Taher Khan
|Leading
|225937
|Purulia
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Shri Jyotirmoy Mahto
|Leading
|200369
|Raiganj
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Smt. Deboshree Chaudhary
|Leading
|60799
|Ranaghat
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Dr Mukut Mani Adhikari
|Leading
|223913
|Srerampur
|All India Trinamool Congress
|KALYAN BANERJEE
|Leading
|98536
|Tamluk
|All India Trinamool Congress
|Dibyendu Adhikari
|Leading
|189749
|Uluberia
|All India Trinamool Congress
|Sajda Ahmed
|Leading
|215601
West Bengal is witnessing a tight contest amongst AITC (All India Trinamool Congress), LF (Left Front), INC (Indian National Congress), and BJP+ (BJP, Gorkha National Liberation Front (GNLF), Bimal Gurung faction of Gorkha Janamukti Morcha (GJM)).
Some of the main candidates in the fray include West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee from Diamond Harbour constituency, where he is fighting BJP’s Nilanjan Roy. The CPI(M) has fielded Fuad Halim, while the Congress’s Soumya Aich Roy will be contesting from the seat.
For Jadavpur seat, TMC’s Mimi Chakraborty is fighting from there. BJP’s Anupam Hazra and the CPI(M)’s Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya are fighting for the Jadavpur seat.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the Congress won four and the Left Front major CPI-M bagged two of the 42 seats in the state. The Trinamool Congress recorded its best-ever performance in Lok Sabha election in West Bengal as it swept 34 of the 42 seats decimating the Left in its victory march, while the BJP made impressive inroads winning two seats.
Exit polls: On West Bengal’s 42 seats, CVoter-Republic and ABP respectively gave 11 and 16 to the BJP. News channel ABP said the BJP may win nine seats in Odisha. It had won only one in 2014.