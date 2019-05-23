Araku:

The candidates contesting from this constituency in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 are Kasi Viswanadha Veera Venkata Satyanarayana Reddy Kosuri from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shruti Devi Vyricherla from Indian National Congress (INC), Vyricherla Kishore Chandra Suryanarayana Deo from Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Goddeti Madhavi from Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP). In the Lok Sabha Election 2014, sitting MP of Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRC) Kothalli Geetha, defeated Telugu Desam Party (TDP) candidate Gummidi Sandhyarani by a margin of 91,398 votes.

Srikakulam:

This constituency was earlier known as Chicacole before India gained independence. The candidates contesting from this constituency in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 are Perla Samba Murthy from BJP, Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu from Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Duvvada Vani from the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP). During the Lok Sabha Election 2014, TDP candidate and current MP Rammohan Naidu Kinjarapu defeated YSRC candidate Reddy Shanthi by 1,27,572 votes.

Vizianagaram:

The candidates contesting from this constituency in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 are Adiraju Yedla from INC, Ashok Gajapathi Raju Pusapati from TDP, Sanyasi Raju Pakalapati from BJP and Bellana Chandra Sekhar from YSRCP. During the Lok Sabha Elections 2014, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) candidate and current MP Ashok Gajapathi Raju Pusapati defeated Venkata Swetha Chalapathi Kumara Krishna Rangarao Ravu of the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party with 5,36,549 votes.

Visakhapatnam:

The candidates contesting from this constituency in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 are Pedada RamaniKumari from INC, Daggubatti Purandeshwari from BJP, George Bangari from the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi and Mathukumilli Tejaswini from TDP. During the Lok Sabha Elections 2014, BJP candidate Kambhampati Hari Babu defeated YSRC candidate Y S Vijayamma with a total of 5,66,832 votes.

Anakapalli:

The candidates contesting from this constituency in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 are Gandi Venkata Satyanarayana from BJP, Sreeram Murthy from INC, Venkata Satyavathi from YSRCP and Adari Anand from TDP. During the Lok Sabha Elections 2014, TDP candidate Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao defeated YSRC candidate Gudivada Amarnadh with a total of 5,68,463 votes.

Kakinada:

This constituency is popularly known as the ‘Rice Bowl’ of the state. The candidates contesting from this constituency in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 are Sunil Kumar Chalamalasetty from TDP, Yalla Venkata Rama Mohan Rao from BJP and Godugu Satyanarayana from the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation). During the Lok Sabha Elections 2014, TDP candidate Thota Narsimham defeated YSRC candidate Chalamalamsetty Sunil with a total of 5,14,402 votes.

Amalapuram:

Amalapuram is popularly known as Panchalingapuram as it houses the five Lord Shiva temples. The candidates contesting from this constituency in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 are Janga Goutham from INC, Ayyaji Vema Manepalli from BJP, Chinta Anuradha from YSRCP and D M R Sekhar from TDP.

The seven-phased Lok Sabha elections began on April 11 in the country. The counting of votes is scheduled for May 23.