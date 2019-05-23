Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh consists of 25 Lok Sabha constituencies. The results for Bapatla, Ongole, Nandyal, Kurnool, Anantapur, Hindupur, Kadapa seats in Andhra Pradesh will be declared today. Counting of votes will begin at 8 AM and the first trends are expected to be out by 9 AM. Stay tuned to India.com for the live coverage of Lok Sabha poll results.

Bapatla:

The candidates contesting from this constituency in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 are Jesudasu Seelam from the Indian National Congress (INC), Malyadri Sriram from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Suresh Babu Nandigam from the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP). During the Lok Sabha Elections 2014, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) candidate Malyadri Sriram defeated Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) candidate Varikuti Amruthapani with a total of 5,78,145 votes.

Ongole:

The candidates contesting from this constituency in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 are SDJM Prasad from INC and Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy from YSRCP. During the Lok Sabha Elections 2014, Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) candidate Y V Subba Reddy defeated Telugu Desam Party (TDP) candidate Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy with a total of 5,89,960 votes.

Nandyal:

The candidates contesting from this constituency in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 are Pocha Brahmananda Reddy from YSRCP, Adinarayana Inty from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and TDP. During the Lok Sabha Elections 2014, Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) candidate S P Y Reddy defeated Telugu Desam Party (TDP) candidate N Farook with a total of 6,22,411 votes.

Kurnool:

The candidates contesting from this constituency in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 are INC, Sanjeev Kumar from YSRCP, Dandu Seshu Yadav from the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Kotla Jaya Surya Prakash Reddy from TDP. During the Lok Sabha Elections 2014, Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) candidate Butta Renuka defeated Telugu Desam Party (TDP) candidate Bendula Thirumala Naidu with a total of 4,72,782 votes.

Anantapur:

The candidates contesting from this constituency in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 are K Rajiv Reddy from INC, Talari Rangaiah from YSRCP and Juturu Chinna Reddy Pavan Reddy from TDP. During the Lok Sabha Elections 2014, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) candidate J C Divakar Reddi defeated Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) candidate Anantha Venkataramireddy with a total of 6,06,509 votes.

Hindupur:

The candidates contesting from this constituency in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 are K T Sreedhar from INC, N Kristappa from TDP and Kuruva Gorantla Madhav from YSRCP. During the Lok Sabha Elections 2014, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) candidate Kristappa Nimmala defeated Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) candidate Duddukunta Sreedhar Reddy with a total of 6,04,291 votes.

Kadapa:

The candidates contesting from this constituency in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 are Gundlakunta Sreeramulu from INC, Yeduguri Sandinti Avinash Reddy from YSRCP and Chadipirala Adi Narayana Reddy from TDP. During the Lok Sabha Elections 2014, YSRC candidate Y S Avinash Reddy defeated Telugu Desam Party (TDP) candidate Srinivasa Reddy Reddeppagari with a total of 6,71,983 votes.

The seven-phased Lok Sabha elections began on April 11 in the country. The counting of votes is scheduled for May 23.