New Delhi: Counting of votes, the grand finale in the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections in 542 seats, has begun along with state assemblies of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim.

Counting of Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballot System (ETPBS) and Postal Ballots will be taken up first.

The Election Commission has made all the preparations for smooth and error-free counting of votes from all 21 Lok Sabha seats in Odisha.

The Bargarg Lok Sabha constituency was formed after the 2008 delimitation of assemblies and has seven Vidhan Sabha segments. As per the 2001 census report of India, it had a population of over 63,651.

The current MP is from the Biju Janata Dal (BJD)- Prabhas Kumar Singh, who defeated Subash Chouhan of the BJP in 2014.

In a four-cornered fight, all four parties BJP, Congress, BJD and BSP have fielded schedule tribe candidates. Suresh Pujari is from the BJP, Pradeep Kumar Devta of the Congress, Prasanna Acharya of the BJD and BSP’s Kousika Suna are in the fray for the 2019 Lok Sabha contest.

The Sundargarh Lok Sabha constituency is reserved for the candidates of the scheduled tribe. Since 1984 the seat has seen an MP either from the BJP or the Congress. The incumbent MP too is from the BJP who defeated BJD’ Dilip Kumar Tirkey.

This time Jual Oram of the BJP will be up against Geore Tirkey of the Congress, Basil Ekka of the AAP and Sunita Viswal from the BJD.

One of the 21 Lok Sabha constituencies of Odisha, Sambalpur Parliamentary Constituency was formed before the 1952 elections.

The current MP from Sambalpur is Nagendra Kumar Pradhan of the BJD. He routed the BJP candidate Suresh Pujari in 2014.

The Sambalpur Lok Sabha constituency consists of 1,233,251 number of electorates, of these 636,315 are males and 596,936 are females as the Election commission of India 2009 data suggests.

In a four-cornered fight, BJP’s Nitesh Ganga Deb, Sarat Patnaik of the Congress, Nalini Pradhan of the BJD and Mohammed Mustukim of the BSP are locking horns.

The Keonjhar Lok Sabha constituency is reserved for the candidates of the scheduled tribes. One of the 21 Lok Sabha seats in Odisha, Keonjhar constituency was formed before the elections of 1957.

Sakuntala Laguri of the BJD is the sitting MP from Keonjhar constituency. She defeated Ananta Nayak of the BJP in 2014. This time too the BJP has fielded Naik against the Congress’ Fakir Mohan Niak, BJD’s Chandrani Murmu and Durga Chandra Pingua of the BSP.

According to Election Commission of India 2009 data the total electorates in the Balasore Lok Sabha constituency were 1,269,342 of which 616,264 are females and 653,078 are males.

BJD’s Rabindra Kumar Jena is the sitting MP from Balasore and routed Pratap Chandra Sarangi of the BJP. The Bharatiya Janata Party has again named Sarangi as its candidate for the 2019 polls. Meanwhile, Jena is eyeing another term in the Parliament and the Congress, on the other hand, has named Navajyoti Patnaik.

The Bhadrak Lok Sabha constituency, formed before the elections of 1951, is reserved for the candidates of the scheduled caste. The Bhadrak parliamentary constituency has a total of 1,372,356 electorates.

BJD’s Arjun Charan Sethi had been holding the seat for the past five consecutive terms and once before in 1991. In 2014, he beat Congress’ Sangram Keshari Jena.

This time the BJD has named Manjulata Mandal as its candidate from Bhadrak against Abhimanyu Sethi of the BJP and Madhumita Sethi of the Congress.

The Mayurbhanj Lok Sabha constituency is reserved for candidates of the scheduled tribe. This constituency was also formed before the 1951 elections and has a total electorate of 1,173,650.

BJD’s Rama Chandra Hansdah is the current MP from Mayurbhanj and he triumphed over the BJP’s Nepole Raghu Murmu in the 2014 Lok Sabha contest.

The BJP has now named Biswesar Tudu and the BJD has fielded Dr Debashish Marandi for the 2019 Lok Sabha contest.