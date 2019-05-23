

















Bengaluru: Karnataka consists of 28 Lok Sabha constituencies. The results for Chikkodi, Belagavi, Bagalkot, Bijapur, Kalaburagi, Raichur and Bidar seats in Karnataka will be declared today. Notably, the counting of votes began at 8 AM and the early trends were out by 9 AM. Stay tuned to India.com for the live coverage of Lok Sabha poll results.

Chikkodi:

The candidates contesting from this constituency in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 are BJP candidate Anna Saheb Jolle and INC candidate Prakash Hukkeri. During the Lok Sabha Election 2014, Prakash Babanna Hukeri from INC defeated Ramesh Vishwanath Katti by a margin of 3003 votes.

Belagavi:

The candidates contesting from this constituency in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 are Suresh Chanabasappa Angadi from Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), Virupakshi S Sadhunnavar from Indian National Congress (INC). During the Lok Sabha Elections 2014, BJP candidate Suresh Chanabasappa Angadi emerged victorious contesting from this seat.

Bagalkot:

This constituency was established in the year 1967. The candidates contesting from this constituency in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 are BJP candidate Gaddigoudar Parvatagouda Chandanagouda and INC candidate Veena Kashappanavar. In the 2014 General election, BJP candidate Gaddigoudar Parvatagouda Chandanagouda defeated INC candidate Ajay Kumar Sarnaik by a margin of 1,16,650 votes.

Bijapur:

This constituency falls under the Scheduled Caste category. The candidates contesting from this constituency in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 are BJP candidate Ramesh Chandappa Jigajinagi and Janata Dal-Secular candidate Sunitha Devanand Chavan. In the Lok Sabha Election 2014, BJP candidate Ramesh Chandappa Jigajinagi defeated INC candidate Prakash Rathod by securing 4,71,757 votes.

Kalaburagi:

This constituency is reserved for candidates under the Scheduled Caste category. The candidates contesting from this constituency in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 are INC candidate Mallikarjun Kharge and BJP candidate Umesh G Jadhav. During the Lok Sabha Election 2014, INC candidate Mallikarjun Kharge defeated BJP candidate Revunaik Belamagi by a majority of 74,733 votes.

Raichur:

This constituency is reserved for candidates under the Scheduled Tribes category. The candidates contesting from this constituency in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 are BJP candidate Raja Amresh Nayak INC candidate B V Nayak. In the Lok Sabha Election 2014, INC candidate B V Nayak defeated BJP’s K Shivanagouda Naik by a meagre majority of 1499 votes.

Bidar:

This constituency was established in the year 1962. The candidates contesting from this constituency in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 are BJP candidate Bhagwanth Khuba and INC candidate Eshwar Khandre. In the Lok Sabha Election 2014, BJP candidate Bhagwant Khuba defeated INC candidate N Dharam Singh by a margin of 92,222 votes.

The seven-phased Lok Sabha elections began on April 11 in the country. The counting of votes is scheduled for May 23.