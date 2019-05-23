New Delhi: Counting of votes, the grand finale in the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections in 542 seats, has begun along with state assemblies of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim.

Counting of Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballot System (ETPBS) and Postal Ballots will be taken up first.

The Election Commission has made all the preparations for a smooth and error-free counting of votes from all 21 Lok Sabha constituencies in Odisha.

Jajpur (or Jajapur) Lok Sabha constituency, formed before the 1962 elections, has 1,227,088 registered voters.

BJD’s Rita Tarai defeated Congress’ Asok Das by more than 2,00,000 votes in 2014. The constituency is reserved for candidates of the scheduled caste.

This time the BJP has named Amiya Mallick, Congress has fielded Manas Jena and the BJD has nominated Sarmishtha Sethi.

One of the 21 constituencies of Odisha, Dhenkanal Lok Sabha constituency was formed prior to the 1957 elections and comprises of seven Vidhan Sabha.

Since 1991, Dhenkanal has seen either an MP from the BJD or the Congress. The current MP from Dhenkanal is Tathagata Satpathy of the BJD who defeated Rudra Narayan of the BJP in 2014. For the 2019 Lok Sabha contest, the BJP has named Rudra Narayan again against the BJD’s Mahesh Sahu, Brig KP Singh Deo and Pradyumna Kumar Naik from the BSP.

The Bolangir Lok Sabha constituency was formed before the elections of 1962. According to Election Commission of India 2009 data the total electorates in the Bolangir parliamentary constituency were 1,443,484 of which 696,325 are females and 747,159 are males.

BJD’s Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo is the sitting MP from Bolangir. He defeated Sangeeta Kumari Singh Deo of the BJP in 2014. This time Sangeeta Kumari is in the fray from the BJP along with Samarendra Mishta of the Congress, Kailash Singh Dev of the BJD and Rana Nag from the BSP.

The Kalahandi Parliamentary constituency has a total of 1,421,959 electorates out of which 709,360 are females and 712,599 are males according to Election Commission of India 2009 reports.

Arka Keshari Deo is the sitting MP from BJD and he triumphed over Pradipta Kumar Naik of the BJP in 2014. In fray for the 2019 Lok Sabha election are BJP’s Basanta Kumar Panda, BSP’s Premananda Bag, Congress’ Bhakta Charan Das and BJD’s Pushpendra Singh Dev.

Kalahandi Lok Sabha constituency has seven segments of which one is reserved for the SC category and one for the ST category.

One of the 21 Lok Sabha constituencies in Odisha is Nabarangpur which was formed prior to the elections of 1951. The Nabarangpur constituency consists of 1,215,653 electorates. The current MP from the constituency is BJD’s Balabhadra Majhi who won against Pradepp Kumar Majhi in 2014.

In fray, for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections are BSP’s Chandradwaj Majhi, JP’s Balabhadra Majhi, Congress’ Pradeep Kumar Majhi and Ramesh Manjhi from the BJD.

Kandhamal Lok Sabha constituency was formed after the 2008 Presidential notification of delimitation of constituencies. The total number of electorates in the Kandhamal Lok Sabha constituency according to Election Commission of India 2009 reports are 1,065,279 of which 539,127 are males and 526,152 are females.

Hemendra Chandra Singh of the BJD is the sitting MP from Kandhamal and he defeated the Congress’ Harihar Karan in 2014 by nearly 1,50,000 votes.

Contesting the 2019 Lok Sabha elections are BJP’s Mahameghabaham Aira Kharbela, Congress’ Manoj Kumar Acharya, BSP’s Amir Nayak and the BJD’s Achyut Samanta.

One of the 21 Lok Sabha constituencies in Odisha is Cuttack, which has a total electorate of 1,283,576. The city of Cuttack is the administrative centre of Cuttack district and is popularly known as the ‘Millennium City’.

In a four-cornered fight for Cuttack, the BJP has named Prakash Mishra, Congress has nominated Panchanan Kanungo, BJD has named Bhartruhari Mahtab and the BSP has named Pramod Kumar Mallick.

BJD’s Bhartruhari Mahatab has been the MP from Cuttack for five consecutive terms, starting 1998 and is set to seek re-election this Lok Sabha contest as well.