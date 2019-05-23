Bengaluru: Karnataka consists of 28 Lok Sabha constituencies. The results for Koppal, Bellary, Haveri, Dharwad, Uttara Kannada, Davanagere and Shimoga seats in Karnataka will be declared today. Counting of votes will begin at 8 AM and the first trends are expected to be out by 9 AM. Stay tuned to India.com for the live coverage of Lok Sabha poll results.

Koppal:

The candidates contesting from this constituency in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 are Karadi Sanganna Amarappa from BJP, Rajashekhar Hitnal from INC and Shivaputrappa from BSP. In the Lok Sabha Elections 2014, BJP candidate Karadi Sanganna Amarappa defeated INC candidate Basavaraj Hitnal with 4,86,383 votes.

Bellary:

The candidates contesting from this constituency in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 are Gulappa from BSP, Ugrappa from INC and Devendrappa from BJP. In the Lok Sabha Elections 2014, BJP candidate Sreeramulu defeated INC candidate Hanumantappa with 5,34,406 votes.

Haveri:

The candidates contesting from this constituency in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 are Ayubakhan A Pathan from BSP, D R Patil from INC and Udasi from BJP. In the Lok Sabha Elections 2014, BJP candidate Udasi Shivakumar Channabasappa defeated Saleem Ahmed with 5,66,790 votes.

Dharwad:

The candidates contesting from this constituency in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 are Irappa Madar from BSP, Pralhad Joshi from BJP and Vinay Kulkarni from INC. In the Lok Sabha Elections 2014, BJP candidate Pralhad Joshi defeated Vinay Kulkarni with 5,45,395 votes.

Uttara Kannada:

The candidates contesting from this constituency in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 are Anand Asnotikar (JDS) from JD(S), Anantkumar Hegde from BJP and Sudhakar Kira Jogalekar from BSP. In the Lok Sabha Elections 2014, BJP candidate Anantkumar Hegde defeated INC’s Prashant R Deshpande by 5,46,939 votes.

Davanagere:

The candidates contesting from this constituency in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 are Shamanur Shivashankarappa from INC, G M Siddeshwar from BJP and Siddappa from BSP. In the Lok Sabha Elections 2014, BJP candidate G M Siddeshwara defeated INC candidate S S Mallikarjun with 5,18,894 votes.

Shimoga:

The candidates contesting from this constituency in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 are BJP candidate Raghavendra and Janata Dal-Secular candidate Madhu Bangarappa. In the Lok Sabha Elections 2014, BJP candidate B Y Raghavendra defeated Madhu Bangarappa from Janata Dal (Secular) by a margin of 52,148 votes.

The seven-phased Lok Sabha elections began on April 11 in the country. The counting of votes is scheduled for May 23.