













Load More

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh consists of 25 Lok Sabha constituencies. The results for Nellore, Tirupati, Rajampet, Chittoor seats in Andhra Pradesh will be declared today. Notably, the counting of votes began at 8 AM and the early trends were out by 9 AM. Stay tuned to India.com for the live coverage of Lok Sabha poll results.

Nellore:

The candidates contesting from this constituency in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 are Chevuru Devakumar Reddy from the Indian National Congress (INC), Adala Prabhakara Reddy from the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRPC) and Subramanyam Yadav Sanniboina from the Vishwa Jana Party (VJP). During the Lok Sabha Elections 2014, Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRPC) candidate Mekapati Rajamohan defeated Telugu Desam Party (TDP) candidate Adala Prabhakara Reddy with a total of 5,76,396 votes.

Tirupati:

The candidates contesting from this constituency in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 are Chinta Mohan from INC, Bommi Srihari Rao from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Panabaka Lakshmi from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Balli Durgaprasad Rao from YSRCP and Daggumati Sreehari Rao from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). During the Lok Sabha Elections 2014, Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) candidate Varaprasad Rao Velagapalli defeated Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Karumanchi Jayaram with a total of 5,80,376 votes.

Rajampet:

The candidates contesting from this constituency in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 are M.Shajahan Basha from INC, P V Midhun Reddy from YSRCP, D A Sathya Prabha from TDP and Mukram Syed from the Janasena Party (JP). During the Lok Sabha Elections 2014, Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) candidate P V Midhun Reddy defeated Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate D Purandeswari with a total of 6,01,752 votes.

Chittoor:

The candidates contesting from this constituency in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 are Cheemala Rangappa from INC, C Punyamurthy from BSP, Naramalli Siva Prasad from TDP and N Reddeppa from YSRCP. During the Lok Sabha Elections 2014, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) candidate Naramalli Sivaprasad defeated Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) candidate G Samanyakiran with a total of 5,94,862 votes.

The seven-phased Lok Sabha elections began on April 11 in the country. The counting of votes is scheduled for May 23.