Rajahmundry:

Rajahmundry is popularly referred to as the cultural capital of the state. The candidates contesting from this constituency in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 are Akula Satyanarayana from Jana Sena Party (JSP) and Roopa Rammohan Maganti from Telugu Desam Party (TDP). During the Lok Sabha Elections 2014, TDP candidate Murli Mohan Maganty defeated YSRC candidate Boddu Venkataramana Chowdary with a total of 6,30,573 votes.

Narasapuram:

The candidates contesting from this constituency in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 are Vetukuri Venkata Shiva Rama Raju from TDP, K Raghurama Krishnam Raju from YSRC, Paidikonda Manikyalarao from BJP and Kanumuri Bapiraju from INC.

Eluru:

The candidates contesting from this constituency in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 are Gurunadha Rao Jetti from INC, Chinnam Rama Kottaya from BJP, Maganti Venkateswara Rao from TDP and Sridhar Kotagiri from the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP). During the Lok Sabha Elections 2014, TDP candidate Maganti Venkateswara Rao defeated YSRC candidate Thota Chandra Sekhar with a total of 6,23,471 votes.

Machilipatnam:

The candidates contesting from this constituency in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 are Puli Siva Rama Krishna from INC, Gudivaka Ramanjaneyulu from BJP, Konakalla Narayana Rao from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Balashowry Vallabhaneni from YSRCP. During the Lok Sabha Elections 2014, TDP candidate Konakalla Narayana Rao defeated YSRC candidate Kolusu Partha Sarathy with a total of 5,87,280 votes.

Vijayawada:

The candidates contesting from this constituency in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 are Naraharisetty Narasimha Rao from INC, Dileep Kilaru from BJP, Prasad Veera Potluri from the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) and Srinivas Kesineni from TDP. During the Lok Sabha Elections 2014, TDP candidate Kesineni Srinivas defeated YSRC candidate Koneru Rajendra Prasad with a total of 5,92,696 votes.

Guntur:

The candidates contesting from this constituency in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 are Shaik Mastanvali from INC, Jayadev Galla from TDP, Jayaprakash Narayana Valluru from BJP and Modugula Venugopal Reddy from YSRCP. During the Lok Sabha Elections 2014, TDP candidate Jayadev Galla defeated YSRC candidate Balashowry Vallabhaneni with a total of 6,18,417 votes.

Narasaraopet:



The candidates contesting from this constituency in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 are Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu from YSRCP, Rayapati Sambasiva Rao from TDP and Kanna Lakshmi Narayan from the Bharatiya Janata Party. During the Lok Sabha Elections 2014, TDP candidate Sambasiva Rao Rayapati defeated YSRC candidate Ayodhya Ramireddy Alla with a total of 6,32,464 votes.

The seven-phased Lok Sabha elections began on April 11 in the country. The counting of votes is scheduled for May 23.