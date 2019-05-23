New Delhi: Counting of votes, the grand finale in the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections in 542 seats, has begun along with state assemblies of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim.

Counting of Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballot System (ETPBS) and Postal Ballots will be taken up first.

With 29 Lok Sabha constituencies and BJP’s Pragya Singh Thakur vs Congress’ Digvijaya Singh key Bhopal contest, Madhya Pradesh is set to be a keenly watched state today.

The Dewas Lok Sabha constituency is reserved for scheduled caste candidates. One of the 29 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh, Dewas It came into existence in 2008, following the Delimitation Commission’s Order of delimitation of the parliamentary and legislative assembly constituencies.

This constituency came into existence by replacing the erstwhile Shajapur constituency, which ceased to exist after the delimitation of 2008.

BJP’s Manohar Untwal is the sitting MP from Dewas, who won against the Congress candidate Sajjan Singh Verma by nearly 2,00,000 votes in 2014. This time the BJP has fielded Mahendra Solanki against Prahlad Tipaniya of the Congress.

A total of eight assembly segments make up the parliamentary constituency of Mandsaur, together housing a total of 13,39,832 people as per the figures indicated in the 2011 Census.

The current sitting MP is Sudhir Gupta of the BJP. He won against Meenakshi Natarajan of the Congress comfortably by over 2,50,000 votes.

The total number of electorates in the Ujjain Lok Sabha Constituency (constituency number 22) according to Election Commission of India 2009 reports are 1,253,686 of which 652,518 are males and 601,168 are females.

The Ujjain constituency too is reserved for the scheduled caste. The sitting MP Professor Chintamani Malviya is of the BJP and he routed the Congress’ Premchand Guddu by more than 2,00,000 votes. The Bharatiya Janata Party has now named Anil Firojiya from Ujjain to lock horns with the Grand Old Party’s Babulal Malviya.

The Ratlam Lok Sabha seat of the 29 in Madhya Pradesh is reserved for the scheduled tribes. It was formerly called the Jhabua Lok Sabha constituency before its name was changed to Ratlam as per the Delimitation of Parliamentary and Constituencies Order of 2008.

A bypoll was necessitated in the constituency in view of the death of its MP Dileepsingh Bhuria of the BJP. In 2015 then Congress’ Kantilal Bhuria was elected as the MP.

Kantilal Bhuria was the MP from Ratlam in 2009 and he had won against Dileepsingh Bhuria in 2009 by a small margin of nearly 57,000 votes.

Now, Kantilal Bhuria is seeking another full term as an MP against the BJP’s GS Damor.

Dhar Lok Sabha constituency is reserved for the schedule tribe candidates. The Dhar Parliamentary constituency has a total of 1,197,172 electorates out of which 580,491 are females and 616,681 are males according to Election Commission of India 2009 reports. The constituency first came into existence in the year 1967.

Dhar has usually seen a contest between the BJP and the Congress. The sitting MP is of the BJP, Savitri Thakur who won against Umang Singhar of the Congress by a margin slightly falling short of 1,00,000 votes. The BJP has fielded Chattar Singh Darbar against Dinesh Girwal of the BJP for this Lok Sabha contest.