Lucknow: The BSP-SP-RLD alliance can breathe easy as major pollsters have predicted a clear lead for it, wresting many seats from the NDA which had won 71 seats in 2014.

Predictions started pouring in as per the Election Commission's advisory to wait for the final phase of voting to get over.

According to TimesNow-VMR, BJP+ would get 43 seats while the SP-BSP-RLD could end up with 25 seats.

Meanwhile, ABP predicted a heavy loss for BJP which would be restricted to just 22 seats while the SP-BSP-RLD would get 56 seats.

Republic TV predicted a neck and neck fight with 38 seats for NDA and 40 for SP-BSP.

The exit poll results are not too different from those of the opinion polls. Some opinion polls predicted 42 seats for the grand alliance, leaving only 37 for the BJP-Apna Dal. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP had bagged 71 of the 80 seats, though it eventually lost the Gorakhpur, Kairana and Phulpur by-polls, bringing its tally to 68.

The SP, BSP and RLD forged an alliance but kept the Congress out. The SP-BSP alliance managed to wrest three of the by-poll elections, Kairana, Phulpur and Gorakhpur, last year.

Now it is just a matter of time to know how correct these predictions were as the counting of votes would be held on May 23.