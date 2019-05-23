New Delhi: The counting of votes for Ganganagar, Bikaner, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Sikar Jaipur Rural seats of Rajasthan have begun and first trends are expected to pour in by 9 AM. The high profile seats of Rajasthan went to polls in the fourth and fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections 2019 on April 29 and May 6.

The BJP will be looking to repeat 2014 elections when it swept all 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state. In 2009 Lok Sabha polls, of the total 25, Congress had registered a victory on 20 seats while BJP had bagged 4. One seat was won by an Independent candidate. Key details about Ganganagar, Bikaner, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Sikar Jaipur Rural seats.

Ganganagar: BJP’s Nihalchand Meghwal had defeated Congress’s Master Bhanwarlal Meghwal in 2014 Lok Sabha elections by nearly three lakh votes. For 2019 polls, BJP retained Meghwal and Congress had picked former MP Bharatram Meghwal.

Bikaner: Union minister and former IAS officer Arjun Ram Meghwal had won the seat in 2014 polls by defeating Congress’Shankar Pannu by more than three lakh votes. This time Congress had fielded Retired IPS officer Madangopal Meghwal to take on BJP’s Arjun Ram Meghwal.

Churu: The seat was held by Rahul Kaswan of the BJP. In 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Kaswan had defeated BSP’s Abhinesh Maharshi by nearly three lakh votes. This time the Congress had fielded R Mandelia while the BJP retained its old candidate Rahul Kaswan.

Jhunjhunu: BJP’s Santosh Ahlawat had held the seat in 2014 by defeating Raj Bala Ola of the Congress by more than two lakh votes. This time BJP had fielded Mandawa Narendra Kumar Khinchal and Congress nominated Shrawan Kumar.

Sikar: Swami Sumedhanand Saraswati had won the seat in 2014. The spiritual guru had defeated Congress’s Pratap Singh Jat by more than two lakh votes.

For 2019 as well, BJP retained Saraswati to take on former MP and Congress candidate Subhash Maharia.

Jaipur Rural: Union minister and BJP leader Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore had held the Jaipur Rural seat, one of Rajasthan’s 25 Lok Sabha seats in 2014 by defeating Congress’ CP Joshi with a margin of 332,896 votes. This time also BJP fielded Rathore to take on Congress’s Krishna Poonia.

Poonia is an international gold medal-winning discus thrower, three times Olympics participant and Padma Shri awardee.