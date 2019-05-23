New Delhi: The results for Nandurbar, Dhule, Jalgaon, Raver, Buldhana, Akola, Amravati seats in Maharashtra will be declared today. Counting of votes has begun. Watch here the live coverage of Lok Sabha poll results. Stay tuned to us.

Nandurbar: The Nandurbar Lok Sabha constituency is reserved for the Scheduled Tribe candidates. In 2014 Dr. Gavit Heena Vaijaykumar had won the seat against sitting Congress MP Gavit Manikrao Hodlya by over 1,00,000 votes. The Nandurbar Lok Sabha constituency has always been with the Congress since its inception- with Hodlya being the MP eight times. This time Dr. Heena Vijaykumar was up against the Congress’ KC Padavi.

Dhule: This LS seat witnessed a tough battle between BJP’s Dr. Subhash Ramrao Bhamre and the Congress candidate Kunal Rohidas Patil. BJP’s Ramrao had won the seat in 2014 by defeating Congress candidate Amrishbhai Rasiklal Patel by almost 2,00,000 votes.

Jalgaon: In 2014, AT Nana Patil of the BJP had defeated Annasaheb Dr. Satish Bhaskarrao Patil of the NCP. In 2019, BJP fielded Smita Uday Wagh against NCP’s Gulabrao Deokar.

Raver: In 2014, Raksha Nikhil Khadase of BJP had defeated NCP’s Manishdada Jain. This year, sitting MP Khadase was defending her seat from Congress’ Ulhas Patil.

Buldhana: Shiv Sena’s Jadhav Prataprao Ganpatrao had won the seat in 2014 Lok Sabha polls. He had defeated NCP candidate Ingle Krushanarao Ganpatrao by less than one lakh votes. The Buldhana Lok Sabha seat is being held by the Shiv Sena, an NDA ally for the past four terms. For 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Sena had retained Prataprao Jadhav (Shiv Sena) and NCP had fielded Rajendra Shingane.

Akola: This Lok Sabha constituency witnessed a triangular contest between BJP’s three-term sitting MP Sanjay Shamrao Dhotre, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi’s (VBA) Prakash Yashwant Ambedkar and Congress’ Barkatulla Patel. In 2014, BJP’s Sanjay Shamrao Dhotre had defeated Congress’ Hidayat Ulla Patel by a handsome margin of over two lakh votes.

Amravati Seats: Shiv Sena’s Adsul Anandrao Vithoba had defeated NCP’s Navneet Ravi Rana in 2014. Amravati Lok Sabha constituency is considered a stronghold of Shiv Sena. This time, Sena and NCP had retained their last year candidates Adsul Anandrao Vithoba and Navneet Kaur Rana respectively.