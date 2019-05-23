New Delhi: The counting of votes for Nagaur, Pali, Jodhpur, Barmer, Jalore, Udaipur and Banswara seats of Rajasthan have begun and first trends are expected to pour in by 9 AM. The high profile seats of Rajasthan went to polls in the fourth and fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections 2019 on April 29 and May 6. The seats witnessed a two-cornered battle between BJP and Congress candidates.

Here are some details about the Nagaur, Pali, Jodhpur, Barmer, Jalore, Udaipur and Banswara seats.

Nagaur: The Nagaur Lok Sabha constituency in Rajasthan comprises eight assembly segments – Ladnun, Deedwana, Jayal, Nagaur, Khinvsar, Makrana, Parbatsar, Nawan. BJP’s CR Choudhary is representing the seat currently. He had held the seat in 2014 by defeating Dr. Jyoti Mirdha of Congress. For 2019 polls, BJP had fielded Hanuman Baniwal to take on Congress’ Jyoti Mirdha.

Pali: BJP’s PP Choudhury is the sitting MP from Pali parliamentary constituency in Rajasthan. In 2014 polls, he had defeated the Congress candidate Munni Devi Godara by a huge margin of nearly 4 lakh votes. This year, the BJP had retained Choudhary while the Congress had fielded Badri Ram Jakhar, the 2009 winner from the constituency.

Jodhpur: BJP leader and Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat is the sitting member of Parliament from Jodhpur parliamentary constituency. In 2014 polls, Shekhawat had defeated Chandresh Kumari Katoch of Congress by 410,051 votes.

This time Shekhawat was up against Congress’ Vaibhav Gehlot, the son of Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot.

Barmer: Colonel (retd) Sona Ram Choudhary of the BJP is representing the Barmer parliamentary constituency in Rajasthan at present. In 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Choudhary won the seat against former BJP veteran Jaswant Singh, who fought as an Independent candidate. Choudhary had defeated Singh by 874,61 votes.

This time, the seat witnessed a tough battle between Kailash Choudhary of BJP and Manvendra Singh of Congress.

Jalore: Devji Patel of BJP is representing the seat currently. He had defeated Udai Lal Anjana of Congress in 2014 polls by 381,145 votes. For 2019 polls, BJP had fielded Devji Patel and Congress nominated Ratan Dewasi.

Udaipur: Reserved for Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates, Udaipur is currently represented by the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Arjunlal Meena. In 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Meena had defeated the then sitting member of Parliament and Congress leader Raghuveer Meena.

Arjunlal Meena and Raghuveer Meena were pitted against each other once again in the Lok Sabha election 2019.

Banswara: Reserved for members of Scheduled Tribes, Banswara seat is currently represented by Manshankar Nimana of BJP. He had held the seat in 2014 by defeating Resham Malviya of Congress.

Kanakmal Katara of BJP and Tarachand Bhagora of Congress were up against each other in the Lok Sabha election 2019.