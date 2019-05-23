Counting of the votes will begin today at 8.00 am

Ahmedabad: Counting of votes for Anand, Kheda, Panchmahal, Dahod, Vadodara, Chhota Udaipur and Bharuch Lok Sabha seats would begin at 8 AM. Early trends would begin to emerge by 10 AM.

Anand:

Anand constituency is one of the most prosperous districts of Gujarat. Congress has had a foothold in this constituency since 1957. In the 2014 elections, however, BJP’s candidate Dilip Patel defeated Congress’ Bharatsinh Solanki in a closely contested fight. This year, BJP’s Miteshbhai Patel is pitted against BSP’s Rameshbhai Valjibhai Vankar and Congress’ Bharatsinh M. Solanki.

Kheda:

In Kheda, some of the prominent candidates in the fray are Devusinh Chauhan of BJP, Bimal Shah of Congress and Bhailalbhai Kalubhai Pandav of BSP.

Panchmahal:

In Panchmahal, BJP’s Prabhatsinh Pratapsinh Chauhan is the sitting MP. This year in the fray are BJP’s Ratan Singh, BSP’s Shaikh Kalim Abdul Latif and Congress’ V K Khant.

Dahod:

Dahod seat is reserved for the members of Scheduled Tribes. It has seven Assembly segments. Congress’ Babubhai Khimabhai Katara is fighting against Jashvantsinh Sumanbhai Bhabhor of BJP and Dhulabhai Ditabhai Bhabhor of BSP.

Vadodara:

Vadodara has Prashant Patel (Tiko) of Congress, Rohit Madhusudan Mohanbhai of BSP and Ranjanben Bhatt of BJP contesting.

Chhota Udaipur:

Chhota Udaipur Lok Sabha constituency is reserved for the members of Scheduled Tribes. Gitaben Vajesingbhai Rathva of BJP is pitted against Furkanbhai Balajibhai Rathva of BSP and Ranjitsinh Mohansinh Rathava of Congress. Chhota Udaipur constituency covers seven Assembly segments.

Bharuch:

Bharuch has been BJP’s stronghold since 1989. BJP’s Mansukhbhai Vasava is a four-time sitting MP from Bharuch. Congress leader Ahmed Patel was also elected from the seat for three consecutive terms, that is, in 1977, 1980 and 1984. This time, Vasava is pitted against Congress candidate Sherkhan Pathan.

The seven-phased Lok Sabha elections began on April 11 in the country.