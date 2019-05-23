Stay tuned to India.com for the live coverage of Lok Sabha poll results. Counting of votes is underway.

Anand:

Anand constituency is one of the most prosperous districts of Gujarat. Congress has had a foothold in this constituency since 1957. In the 2014 elections, however, BJP’s candidate Dilip Patel defeated Congress’ Bharatsinh Solanki in a closely contested fight. This year, BJP’s Miteshbhai Patel is pitted against BSP’s Rameshbhai Valjibhai Vankar and Congress’ Bharatsinh M. Solanki.

Miteshbhai Patel (BJP) has defeated Bharatsinh M. Solanki (INC) by 1,97,718 votes.

Kheda:

In Kheda, some of the prominent candidates in the fray are Devusinh Chauhan of BJP, Bimal Shah of Congress and Bhailalbhai Kalubhai Pandav of BSP.

Devusinh Chauhan (BJP) has defeated Bimal Shah (INC) by 3,65,515 votes.

Panchmahal:

In Panchmahal, BJP’s Prabhatsinh Pratapsinh Chauhan is the sitting MP. This year in the fray are BJP’s Ratan Singh, BSP’s Shaikh Kalim Abdul Latif and Congress’ V K Khant.

Ratansinh Magansinh Rathod (BJP) has defeated V K Khant (INC).

Dahod:

Dahod seat is reserved for the members of Scheduled Tribes. It has seven Assembly segments. Congress’ Babubhai Khimabhai Katara is fighting against Jashvantsinh Sumanbhai Bhabhor of BJP and Dhulabhai Ditabhai Bhabhor of BSP.

Jashvantsinh Sumanbhai Bhabhor (BJP) has defeated Babubhai Khimabhai Katara (INC).

Vadodara:

Vadodara has Prashant Patel (Tiko) of Congress, Rohit Madhusudan Mohanbhai of BSP and Ranjanben Bhatt of BJP contesting. Ranjanben Bhatt (BJP) has defeated Prashant Patel (Tiko) (INC).

Chhota Udaipur:

Chhota Udaipur Lok Sabha constituency is reserved for the members of Scheduled Tribes. Gitaben Vajesingbhai Rathva of BJP is pitted against Furkanbhai Balajibhai Rathva of BSP and Ranjitsinh Mohansinh Rathava of Congress. Chhota Udaipur constituency covers seven Assembly segments.

Gitaben Vajesingbhai Rathva (BJP) has defeated Ranjitsinh Mohansinh Rathava (INC) by 3,77,943 votes.

Bharuch:

Bharuch has been BJP’s stronghold since 1989. BJP’s Mansukhbhai Vasava is a four-time sitting MP from Bharuch. Congress leader Ahmed Patel was also elected from the seat for three consecutive terms, that is, in 1977, 1980 and 1984. This time, Vasava is pitted against Congress candidate Sherkhan Pathan.

Mansukhbhai Vasava (BJP) has defeated Sherkhan Pathan (INC).

The seven-phased Lok Sabha elections began on April 11 in the country.