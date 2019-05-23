Counting of the votes will begin today at 8.00 am

Ahmedabad: Counting of votes for Bardoli, Surat, Navsari, Valsad and Bhavnagar Lok Sabha seats would begin at 8 AM. Early trends would begin to emerge by 10 AM.

Bardoli:

Bardoli is reserved for the members of Scheduled Tribes. In 2014, BJP won this seat. Prabhu Vasava is the sitting MP from Bardoli. Vasava had defeated then sitting MP Tushar Chaudhari. This time, Vasava is defending his seat from BSP’s Dineshbhai Gulabbhai Chaudhari and Congress’ Tushar Chaudhary. Bardoli Lok Sabha constituency is part of Surat district.

Surat:

The Surat Lok Sabha seat, which came into existence in 1951, has been a BJP bastion. BJP has been winning this seat since 1989. Darshana Jardosh is the two-time sitting MP from here and is the sitting MP. She is pitted against Congress’ Ashok Adhevada.

Navsari:

In Navsari, Dharmeshbhai Bhimbhai Patel of Congress, C R Patil of BJP and Vineeta Aniruddh Sinh of BSP are some of the prominent candidates this time. Navsari covers seven Assembly segments.

Valsad:

Valsad Lok Sabha constituency is reserved for the members of the Scheduled Tribes and it covers seven Assembly segments– Prominent among the candidates here are BJP’s Dr K C Patel, BSP’s Kishorbhai Ramanbhai Patel and Congress’ Jitubhai Harjibhai Chaudhari.

Bhavnagar:

Bhavnagar Lok Sabha constituency has BJP’s Dr Bharatiben Shiyal as the sitting MP. This time, the sitting MP is defending her seat from BSP’s Vijaykumar Ramabhai Makadiya and Congress’ Manhar Patel.

The seven-phased Lok Sabha elections began on April 11 in the country.