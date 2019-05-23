Counting of the votes will begin today at 8.00 am

Bengaluru: Karnataka consists of 28 Lok Sabha constituencies. The results for Chamarajanagar, Bangalore Rural, Bangalore North, Bangalore Central, Bangalore South, Chikballapu and Kolar seats in Karnataka will be declared today. Counting of votes will begin at 8 AM and the first trends are expected to be out by 9 AM. Stay tuned to India.com for the live coverage of Lok Sabha poll results.

Chamarajanagar:

The candidates contesting from this constituency in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 are Srinivasa Prasad from BJP, Shivakumara from BSP and Dhruva Narayana from INC.

Bangalore Rural:

The candidates contesting from this constituency in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 are Ashwat Narain from BJP, Suresh from INC and Chinnappa Y Chikkahagade from BSP. In the Lok Sabha Elections 2014, INC candidate D K Suresh defeated BJP’s Muniraju with 6,52,723 votes.

Bangalore North:

The candidates contesting from this constituency in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 are Sadananda Gowda from BJP, Krishna Byre Gowda from INC and Syed Hydri Babloo from BSP. In the Lok Sabha Elections 2014, BJP candidate Sadananda Gowda defeated INC’s Narayana Swamy with 7,18,326 votes.

Bangalore Central:

The candidates contesting from this constituency in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 are Mohan from BJP, Rizwan Arshad from INC and Pasha from BSP. In the Lok Sabha Elections 2014, BJP candidate Mohan defeated INC candidate Rizwan Arshad with 5,57,130 votes.

Bangalore South:

The candidates contesting from this constituency in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 are Tejaswi Surya from BJP and BK Hariprasad from INC. In the Lok Sabha Elections 2014, BJP candidate Ananth Kumar defeated INC candidate Nandan Nilekani with 6,33,816 votes.

Chikkaballapur:

The candidates contesting from this constituency in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 are Dwarakanath from BSP, Bache Gowda from BJP, Veerappa Moily from INC and Varalakshmi from CPI(M). In the Lok Sabha Elections 2014, Veerappa Moily from INC defeated Bache Gowda from BJP.

Kolar:

The candidates contesting from this constituency in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 are Muniyappa from INC, Muniswamy from BJP and Jayaprasad from BSP. In the Lok Sabha Elections 2014, INC candidate Muniyappa defeated JD(S) Kolar Kesava with 4,18,926 votes.

The seven-phased Lok Sabha elections began on April 11 in the country.