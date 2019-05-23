Counting of the votes will begin today at 8.00 am

New Delhi: The counting of votes for all the seven Lok Sabha seats of the national capital will begin at 8 AM and the first trends are expected to pour in an hour and so. All the seven constituencies Chandni Chowk, North East Delhi, East Delhi, New Delhi, North West Delhi, West Delhi, South Delhi went to polls in the sixth and penultimate phase of the Lok Sabha elections on May 12.

The Union territory had recorded a voter turnout of 60 percent, down from 65 percent in 2014, in a three-cornered Lok Sabha contest among the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress, with instances of EVM glitches and missing voter names reported from various areas. Chandni Chowk and North East Delhi constituencies recorded over 62 percent turnout while New Delhi, known for its VVIP voters, saw a turnout of 56.5 percent.

Key details about the constituencies:

Chandni Chowk: The Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency went to polls in the sixth phase on May 12. Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Pankaj Gupta, Congress’ Jai Prakash Agarwal took on BJP’s Harshvardhan in 2019 LS Polls.

Union Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan had held the seat in 2014 Lok Sabha elections by defeating AAP candidate Ashutosh and Congress two-time MP Kapil Sibal.

North East Delhi: The North East Delhi Parliamentary Constituency came into existence in the year 2008 and witnessed its first General Election in 2009. Burari, Seemapuri, Timarpur, Mustafabad, and Ghonda come under this seat.

BJP’s Manoj Tiwari is representing the seat at present. He had held the seat in 2014 by defeating Anand Kumar of the AAP.

The North East Delhi Parliamentary Constituency witnessed a three-cornered battle between the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Dilip Pandey, senior Congress leader, and former CM Sheila Dikshit and BJP’s Manoj Tiwari.

East Delhi: The East Delhi Parliamentary Constituency came into existence in 1966 and witnessed its first election in 1967. Laxmi Nagar, Jangpura, Shahdara, Okhla, and others come under this seat.

The seat witnessed a tough battle between Aam Aadmi Party’s Atishi, Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir of the BJP and Arvinder Singh Lovely of the Congress. The voting percentage for East Delhi was 61.5.

Currently, it is being held by Maheish Girri of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In 2014, Giri had registered a thumping victory from the seat. He had defeated Rajmohan Gandhi of the AAP.

New Delhi: This high-profile parliamentary constituency covers areas such as Greater Kailash, Karol Bagh, Delhi Cantt, and others. BJP’s Meenakshi Lekhi had won the seat in 2014. She had defeated AAP’s Ashish Khetan by over 1,60,000 votes.

This year also the seat witnessed a tough fight between Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Brijesh Goyal, Ajay Maken of the Congress and Meenakshi Lekhi of the BJP.

North West Delhi: This seat was won by Udit Raj of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Lok Sabha Elections 2014. Raj had defeated AAP leader Rakhi Birla.

This year, the parliamentary seat witnessed a tough fight between Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP), Guggan Singh, Hansraj Hans of the BJP and Rajesh Lilothia of the Congress.

West Delhi: This seat came into existence in the year 2008 and witnessed its first Lok Sabha poll in 2009. Rajouri Garden, Janakpuri, Vikaspuri, Najafgarh and Dwarka come under West Delhi constituency.

Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma is representing the seat at present. In 2014 polls, he had defeated Jarnail Singh of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) by a huge margin.

This year, West Delhi Lok Sabha seat witnessed a tough fight between Balbir Singh Jakhar of the AAP, Mahabal Mishra of the Congress and Pravesh Verma of the BJP.

South Delhi: Ramesh Bidhuri of the BJP had won the seat in Lok Sabha Elections 2014. He had held the constituency by defeating Colonel Devinder Sehrawat of the AAP.

This year, the South Delhi seat witnessed a tough fight between Raghav Chadha of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), boxer-turned-politician Vijender Singh of the Congress and Ramesh Bidhuri of the BJP.