Counting of the votes will begin today at 8.00 am

New Delhi: The counting of votes for Chittorgarh, Rajsamand, Bhilwara, Kota, Jhalawar–Bara parliamentary seats of Rajasthan will begin at 8 AM and the first trends are expected to pour in an hour and so. Chittorgarh, Rajsamand, Bhilwara, Kota, Jhalawar–Bara went to polls in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections 2019 on April 29.

Chittorgarh: BJP’s Chandra Prakash Joshi is representing Chittorgarh seat at present. Joshi had defeated Girija Vyas of Congress in 2014 Lok Sabha elections. CongressVeteran Bharatiya Janata Party leader Jaswant Singh and Congress’ senior leader Girija Vyas have represented the constituency in the past.

This time the seat witnessed a tough battle between Chandra Prakash Joshi (BJP), Gopal Singh (Congress).

Rajsamand: Rajsamand parliamentary constituency, a Rajput-dominated seat came into existence in 2008 as a part of the implementation of the Delimitation Commission. Hari Om Singh Rathore of the Bharatiya Janata Party is representing the seat currently. In 2014 polls, he had defeated Congress leader Gopal Singh Shekhawat.

For 2019 polls, BJP had fielded Diya Kumari against Congress’ Devkinandan Gurjar.

Bhilwara: BJP’s Subhash Baheria is the current MP from Bhilwara parliamentary constituency in Rajasthan. In the 2014 Lok Sabha election Baheria had won the seat by defeating Congress leader Ashok Chandna.

This time also BJP had retained Baheria to take on Rampal Sharma of Congress.

Kota: Om Birla of BJP is representing the seat at present. In 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Birla had defeated Ijyaraj Singh of Congress.

For 2019 polls, BJP retained Birla to take Congress’ Ram Narayan Meena.

Jhalawar–Baran: Dushyant Singh of BJP is representing the seat currently. In 2014 polls, he had defeated Pramod Bhaya of Congress by 281,546 votes. For 2019 polls, BJP had retained Singh while Congress had fielded Pramod Sharma.