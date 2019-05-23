Stay tuned to India.com for the live coverage of Lok Sabha poll results.

Rajasthan: The counting of votes for Chittorgarh, Rajsamand, Bhilwara, Kota, Jhalawar–Bara parliamentary seats of Rajasthan is underway. Chittorgarh, Rajsamand, Bhilwara, Kota, Jhalawar–Bara went to polls in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections 2019 on April 29.

Chittorgarh:

BJP’s Chandra Prakash Joshi is representing Chittorgarh seat at present. Joshi had defeated Girija Vyas of Congress in 2014 Lok Sabha elections. Bharatiya Janata Party leader Jaswant Singh and Congress’ senior leader Girija Vyas has represented the constituency in the past.

This time the seat witnessed a tough battle between Chandra Prakash Joshi (BJP), Gopal Singh (Congress).

Chandra Prakash Joshi (BJP) has defeated Gopal Singh (INC) by 5,76,247 votes.

Rajsamand:

Rajsamand parliamentary constituency, a Rajput-dominated seat came into existence in 2008 as a part of the implementation of the Delimitation Commission. Hari Om Singh Rathore of the Bharatiya Janata Party is representing the seat currently. In 2014 polls, he had defeated Congress leader Gopal Singh Shekhawat.

For 2019 polls, BJP had fielded Diya Kumari against Congress’ Devkinandan Gurjar.

Diya Kumari (BJP) has defeated Devkinandan Gurjar (INC) by 5,51,916 votes.

Bhilwara:

BJP’s Subhash Baheria is the current MP from Bhilwara parliamentary constituency in Rajasthan. In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Baheria had won the seat by defeating Congress leader Ashok Chandna.

This time also BJP had retained Baheria to take on Rampal Sharma of Congress.

Subhash Baheria (BJP) has defeated Rampal Sharma (INC) by 6,12,000 votes.

Kota:

Om Birla of BJP is representing the seat at present. In 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Birla had defeated Ijyaraj Singh of Congress. For 2019 polls, BJP retained Birla to take Congress’ Ram Narayan Meena.

Om Birla (BJP) has defeated Ram Narayan Meena (INC) by 2,79,677 votes.

Jhalawar–Baran:

Dushyant Singh of BJP is representing the seat currently. In 2014 polls, he had defeated Pramod Bhaya of Congress by 281,546 votes. For 2019 polls, BJP had retained Singh while Congress had fielded Pramod Sharma.

Dushyant Singh (BJP) has defeated Pramod Sharma (INC) by 4,53,928 votes.