New Delhi: Counting of votes, the grand finale in the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections in 542 seats, has begun along with state assemblies of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim.

Counting of Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballot System (ETPBS) and Postal Ballots will be taken up first.

With 29 Lok Sabha constituencies and BJP’s Pragya Singh Thakur vs Congress’ Digvijaya Singh key Bhopal contest, Madhya Pradesh is set to be a keenly watched state today.

The total number of electorates in the Indore Lok Sabha constituency according to Election Commission of India 2009 reports are 1,570,094 of which 829,643 are males and 740,451 are females.

Indore Lok Sabha constituency has long been a BJP bastion or more specially outgoing Lok Sabha speaker ‘Tai’ Sumitra Mahajan. Mahajan is an eight-time MP from Indore, winning from the seat since 1991. She is however not contesting this election. BJP has named Shankar Lalwani against Congress candidate Pankaj Sanghvi.

The Khargone Lok Sabha constituency is reserved for candidates from scheduled tribes. The Khargone Lok Sabha Constituency (constituency number 26) consists of 1,263,778 number of electorates in totality, of these 650,694 are males and 613,084 are females as the Election commission of India 2009 data suggests.

Khargone has also seen a battle mostly locked between the BJP and the Congress. The sitting MP currently is of the BJP Subhash Patel, who won against the Congress’ Ramesh Patel in 2014 by over 2,00,000 votes.

This time the BJP has named Gajendra Patel against the Congress’ Govind Muzaalda.

The Betul Lok Sabha seat is also reserved for candidates from scheduled tribes. A Congress bastion since inception, the BJP made inroads the first time in 1989 and then 1996 onwards it has been labelled as another of BJP’s bastions. The sitting MP of the BJP is Jyoti Dhurve who won against the Congress’ Ajay Shah in 2014. This time the BJP has named Durgadas Uike against Ramu Tekam of the Grand Old Party.

In 1956 when the Madhya Bharat State was merged with the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, the name of Khadwa was coined, changed from the earlier Nirmar district. A year later in 1957, this constituency became part of the Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha Constituency.

Khandwa has witnessed an intense battle between the BJP and the Congress either of the parties grabbing the seat of power every Lok Sabha election. The incumbent MP is of the BJP Nandkuamr Singh Chouhan who won against the Congress’ Arun Subhash Chandra Yadav by over 2,50,000 votes in 2014. In 2009 though the MP was of the Congress, the same Arun Subhash Yadav and before him in 2004 was the BJP’s Nandkumar Singh Chouhan who is the current MP.

Chouhan is now seeking re-election against the Congress candidate Arun Yadav.