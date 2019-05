Stay tuned to India.com for the live coverage of Lok Sabha poll results. Counting of votes is underway.

Karakat was won by Upendra Kushwaha of the RLSP in 2014. For Lok Sabha Elections 2019, the JDU has fielded Mahabali Singh against RLSP’s Upendra Kushwaha. Mahabali Singh (BJP) has defeated Upendra Kushwaha (RLSP).

Jahanabad was won by Arun Kumar of the RLSP in 2014. For Lok Sabha Elections 2019, the JDU has fielded Chandeshwar Prasad Chandravanshi against RJD’s Surender Yadav. Surendra Prasad Yadav (RJD) is leading against Chandeshwar Prasad Chandravanshi JD(U) by 5,952 votes.

Aurangabad was won by Sushil Kumar Singh of the BJP in 2014. For Lok Sabha Elections 2019, the BJP has fielded Susheel Kumar Singh against Narendra Yadav of BSP and Upender Prasad of HAM. Sushil Kumar Singh (BJP) has defeated Upender Prasad (HAM).

Gaya was won by Hari Manjhi of the BJP in 2014. For Lok Sabha Elections 2019, the JDU has fielded Vijay Kumar Manjhi against Dilip Kumar of BSP and Jitan Ram Manjhi of HAM. Vijay Kumar JD(U) has defeated Jitan Ram Manjhi (HAM).

Nawada was won by Giriraj Singh of the BJP in 2014. For Lok Sabha Elections 2019, the RJD has fielded Vibha Devi against Vishnu Dev Yadav of BSP, Chandan Singh of the LJP and Navin Kumar of NCP. Chandan Singh (LJP) has defeated Vibha Devi (RJD).

Jamui was won by Chirag Paswan of the LJP in 2014. For Lok Sabha Elections 2019, the RLSP has fielded Bhudeo Chaudhary against LJP’s Chirag Paswan and Upendra Ravidas of BSP. Chirag Paswan (LJP) has defeated Bhudeo Chaudhary (RLSP) by 2,41,049 votes.

