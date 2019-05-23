Counting of the votes will begin today at 8.00 am

Kasaragod :

The Kasaragod parliamentary constituency, one of the parliamentary segments in Kerala, covers the entire district of Kasaragod.

Kasaragod Lok Sabha constituency is a CPM stronghold with the Congress seldom making dents in the Left’s voter base. The sitting MP P Karunakaran of the CPM has been in power since 2004. In 2014, he defeated Advocate T Siddique of the Congress.

The CPI(M) has now fielded KP Satheesh Chandran against the BJP’s Raveesh Thantri Kuntar and Congress’ Rajmohan Unnithan.

Kannur:

The Kannur Parliamentary constituency has a total of 1,069,725 electorates out of which 568,313 are females and 501,412 are males according to Election Commission of India 2009 reports.

This constituency, also formerly called the Cannanore constituency, was formed in 1977.

Its sitting MP is PK Sreemathu Teacher of the CPM who won against the Congress’ K Sudhakaran in 2014. Kannur has traditionally seen a fight between the CPM and the Congress since its inception.

In fray for Kannur among prominent contenders are Congress’ K Sudhakaran, CPI (M)’s PK Sreemathy ad CK Padmanabhan from the BJP.

Vatakara:

The Vatakara or the Badagara Lok Sabha constituency has given Kerala politics one of its main political figures, Congress MP KP Unnikrishnan. The current MP from Vatakara is Congress’ Mullappally Ramachandran who won against AN Shamseer of the CPM.

Mullappally has been the MP since 2009.

Wayanad:

Wayanad, the Lok Sabha constituency to have gained most heat this Lok Sabha election season has long been a Congress stronghold. Congress president Rahul Gandhi is set to contest an election from Wayanad, apart from UP’s Amethi constituency.

The sitting MP of Congress MO Shanavas has been in power since 2009.

Against Gandhi, the BSP has fielded Mohamed PK and the CPI has named PP Suneer.

Kozhikode:

One of the 20 Lok Sabha seats in Kerala, Kozhikode parliamentary constituency has a total electorate of 1,053,817.

Congress’ MK Raghavan is the sitting MP from Kozhikode and has been in power since 2009. In 2014, he routed A Vijayaraghavaran of CPM.

Raghavan is now seeking re-election against the CPI(M)’s A Pradeep Kumar and BJP’s KP Prakash Babu.

Malappuram:

According to Election Commission of India 2009 data, the total electorates in the Malappuram Parliamentary constituency were 1,019,713 of which 517,937 are females and 501,776 are males.

IUML’s E Ahamed is the sitting MP from Malappuram since 2009.

BJP’s Unnikrishnan Master, IUML’s PK Kunhalikutty and CPI(M)’s VP Sanu are some prominent names contesting for Malappuram.

Ponnani:

The parliamentary constituency of Ponnani is a pivotal vote bank of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) which has continuously represented this seat from as early as the Lok Sabha elections of 1977.

The IUML has been winning Ponnani consecutively since 1977. Since its inception in 1962, the seat went to CPM and CPI three times and then relinquished rights to the MUL that later came to be known as IUML.

ET Mohammed Basheer has been the MP from Ponnani since 2009. In 2014, he routed V Abdurahiman, an independent.

While Basheer is seeking re-election this term, the BJP has fielded VT Rema from Ponnani and the CPI(M) has named PV Anwar.

The seven-phased Lok Sabha elections began on April 11 in the country.