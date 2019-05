Stay tuned to India.com for the live coverage of Lok Sabha poll results. Counting of votes is underway.

The results for Nalanda, Patna Sahib, Pataliputra, Arrah, Buxar, Sasaram will be announced on the same day.

Nalanda was won by Kaushlendra Kumar of the JDU in 2014. For Lok Sabha Elections 2019, the JDU has fielded Kaushalendra Kumar against HAM’s Ashok Kumar Azad Chandervanshi. Kaushalendra Kumar JD(U) is leading against Ashok Kumar Azad (HAM) with 14,193 votes.

Patna Sahib was won by Shatrughan Sinha of the BJP in 2014. For Lok Sabha Elections 2019, the BJP has fielded Ravi Shankar Prasad against Congress’s Shatrughan Sinha. Ravi Shankar Prasad (BJP) is leading against Shatrughan Sinha (BJP) with 1,02,601 votes.

Pataliputra was won by Ram Kripal Yadav of the BJP in 2014. For Lok Sabha Elections 2019, the BJP has fielded Ram Kripal Yadav against RJD’s Misa Bharti. Misa Bharti (RJD) is leading against Ram Kripal Yadav BJP by 3,680 votes.

Arrah was won by Raj Kumar Singh of the BJP in 2014. For Lok Sabha Elections 2019, the BJP has fielded Rajkumar Singh against CPI-ML’s Raju Yadav. RK Singh (BJP) is leading against Raju Yadav CPI(ML) with 56,656 votes.

Buxar was won by Ashwini Kumar Choubey of the BJP in 2014. For Lok Sabha Elections 2019, the BJP has fielded Ashwini Kumar Choubey against RJD’s Jagdananad Singh. Ashwini Kumar Choubey (BJP) is leading against Jagadanand Singh (RJD) with 32,564 votes.

Sasaram was won by Chedi Paswan of the BJP in 2014. For Lok Sabha Elections 2019, the BJP has fielded Chedi Paswan against Congress’s Meira Kumar. Chhedi Paswan (BJP) is leading against Meira Kumar (INC) with 65,019 votes.

