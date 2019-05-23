New Delhi: Counting of votes for Palghar, Bhiwandi, Kalyan, Thane, Mumbai North, Mumbai North West seats has begun. The early trends of the results are expected soon. The seats witnessed a tough fight between BJP, Congress, Shiv Sena, and NCP candidates.

Palghar: Palghar Parliamentary Constituency, formed after the 2008 delimitation of constituencies, is one of the 48 Lok Sabha constituencies of Maharashtra state and has six segments. BJP’s Advocate Chintaman Navasha Wanga had won the seat in 2014 Lok Sabha polls by defeating Baliram Sukur Jadhav of the BVA by nearly 3,00,000 votes. After Wanga’s sudden demise, the BJP gave the ticket to Rajendra Gavit for by-elections. Gavit won the by-poll while the Congress candidate Damodar Shingda lost his security deposit.

Bhiwandi: Bhiwandi Lok Sabha constituency came into existence in February 2008 following the recommendation of the Delimitation Commission of India. In 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Kapil Patil of the BJP had won the seat by defeating Vishwanath Patil of the Congress. More than 9000 votes were polled under NOTA.

This time BJP’s Patil is seeking re-election against the Congress candidate Suresh Taware.

Kalyan: Dr. Shrikant Shinde of Shiv Sena had won the Kalyan Lok Sabha in 2014. He had defeated NCP’s Anand P Paranjpe by nearly 3,00,000 votes. Pranjpe was the MP in 2009 and that time he was with Shiv Sena. Srikant Shinde is seeking a re-election from Kalyan against the NCP’s Babaji Balaram Patil.

Thane: Thane was formed prior to the elections of 1951. Shiv Sena’s Vichare Rajan Baburau had won the seat in 2014 against NCP’s Sanjeev Naik by nearly 2,00,000 votes. This time NCP has fielded sitting MP Vichare Rajan Baburao against the Shiv Sena’s Anand Paranjpe.

Mumbai North: The Mumbai-North constituency was formed prior to 1951 too. This Lok Sabha seat has been a traditional battlefield of the BJP and the Congress. BJP’s Gopal Chinayya Shetty had won the seat in 2014 by defeating Congress’ Sanjay Nirupam by approximately 4,00,000 votes. This time, the Congress has fielded filmstar-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar from this seat against the incumbent Shetty of the BJP.

Mumbai North West: Shri Gajanan Chandrakant Kirtika of the Shiv Sena had won the seat in 2014 by defeating Kamat Gurudas Vasant of the Congress by around 1,50,000 votes. This time the Congress had fielded Sanjay Nirupam against the Shiv Sena’s Gajanan Kirtikar.