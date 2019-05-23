The counting of votes in Tehri Garhwal, Garhwal, Almora (SC), Nainital–Udhamsingh Nagar, Haridwar in Uttarakhand will begin at 8 AM.
Tehri Garhwal was won by Mala Rajya Laxmi Shah of the BJP in 2014. For Lok Sabha Elections 2019, the BJP has fielded Mala Rajya Laxmi against Congress’s Pritam Singh, CPI(M)’s Rajendra Purohit and BSP’s Satyapal.
Garhwal was won by Bhuwan Chandra Khanduri of the BJP in 2014. For Lok Sabha Elections 2019, the BJP has fielded Tirath Singh Rawat against Congress’s Manish Khanduri.
Almora (SC) was won by Ajay Tamta of the BJP in 2014. For Lok Sabha Elections 2019, the BJP has fielded Ajay Tamta against Congress’s Pradeep Tamta and BSP’s Sunder Dhoni.
Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar was won by Bhagat Singh Koshyari of the BJP in 2014. For Lok Sabha Elections 2019, the BJP has fielded Ajay Bhatt against Congress’s Harish Rawat and BSP’s Navneet Agarwal.
Haridwar was won by Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank of the BJP in 2014. For Lok Sabha Elections 2019, the BJP has fielded Ramesh Pokhriyal against Congress’s Ambrish Kumar and BSP’s Antriksh Saini.
The seven-phased Lok Sabha elections began on April 11 in the country.