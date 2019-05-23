The counting of votes in Tehri Garhwal, Garhwal, Almora (SC), Nainital–Udhamsingh Nagar, Haridwar in Uttarakhand will begin at 8 AM.

Tehri Garhwal was won by Mala Rajya Laxmi Shah of the BJP in 2014. For Lok Sabha Elections 2019, the BJP has fielded Mala Rajya Laxmi against Congress’s Pritam Singh, CPI(M)’s Rajendra Purohit and BSP’s Satyapal.