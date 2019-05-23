Stay tuned to India.com for the live coverage of Lok Sabha poll results.

Tehri Garhwal was won by Mala Rajya Laxmi Shah of the BJP in 2014. For Lok Sabha Elections 2019, the BJP has fielded Mala Rajya Laxmi against Congress’s Pritam Singh, CPI(M)’s Rajendra Purohit and BSP’s Satyapal.

Mala Rajya Laxmi Shah (BJP) has defeated Pritam Singh (INC) with a margin of over 2 lakh votes.

Garhwal was won by Bhuwan Chandra Khanduri of the BJP in 2014. For Lok Sabha Elections 2019, the BJP has fielded Tirath Singh Rawat against Congress’s Manish Khanduri.

Tirath Singh Rawat (BJP) has defeated Manish Khanduri (INC) with a margin of over 2 lakh votes.

Almora (SC) was won by Ajay Tamta of the BJP in 2014. For Lok Sabha Elections 2019, the BJP has fielded Ajay Tamta against Congress’s Pradeep Tamta and BSP’s Sunder Dhoni.

Ajay Tamta (BJP) has defeated Pradeep Tamta (INC) with a margin of over 2 lakh votes.

Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar was won by Bhagat Singh Koshyari of the BJP in 2014. For Lok Sabha Elections 2019, the BJP has fielded Ajay Bhatt against Congress’s Harish Rawat and BSP’s Navneet Agarwal.

Ajay Bhatt (BJP) has defeated Harish Rawat (INC) by 3,39,096 votes.

Haridwar was won by Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank of the BJP in 2014. For Lok Sabha Elections 2019, the BJP has fielded Ramesh Pokhriyal against Congress’s Ambrish Kumar and BSP’s Antriksh Saini.

Ramesh Pokhriyal (BJP) has defeated Ambrish Kumar (INC) by 2,58,729 votes.

The seven-phased Lok Sabha elections began on April 11 in the country.