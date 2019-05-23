Counting of the votes will begin today at 8.00 am

Bengaluru: Karnataka consists of 28 Lok Sabha constituencies. The results for Udupi Chikmagalur, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Chitradurga, Tumkur, Mandya and Mysore seats in Karnataka will be declared today. Counting of votes will begin at 8 AM and the first trends are expected to be out by 9 AM. Stay tuned to India.com for the live coverage of Lok Sabha poll results.

Udupi Chikmagalur:

The candidates contesting from this constituency in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 are Shobha Karandlaje from BJP, Parameshwara from BSP, Pramod Madhwaraj from JD(S). In the Lok Sabha Elections 2014, BJP candidate Shobha Karandlaje defeated INC candidate Jayaprakash Hegde with 5,81,168 votes.

Hassan:

The candidates contesting from this constituency in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 are Manju from BJP, Prajwal Revanna from JD(S) and Vinodraj from BSP. In the Lok Sabha Elections 2014, JD(S) candidate Devegowda defeated INC candidate Manju with 5,09,841 votes.

Dakshina Kannada:

The candidates contesting from this constituency in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 are Nalin Kumar Kateel from BJP, Mithun Rai from INC, Sathish Saliyan from BSP. In the Lok Sabha Elections 2014, BJP candidate Nalin Kumar Kateel defeated INC candidate Janardhana Poojary with 6,42,739 votes.

Chitradurga:

The candidates contesting from this constituency in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 are Narayana Swamy from BJP, Chandrappa from INC, Meetyanaik from PSP(L) and Mahanthesh from BSP. In the Lok Sabha Elections 2014, INC candidate Chandrappa defeated BJP candidate Janardhana Swamy with 4,67,511 votes.

Tumkur:

The candidates contesting from this constituency in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 are G S Basavaraju from BJP, H D Deve Gowda from JD(S) and K.C. Hanumantharaya from BSP. In the Lok Sabha Elections 2014, INC candidate Muddahanumegowda defeated BJP candidate Basavaraj with 4,29,868 votes.

Mandya:

The candidates contesting from this constituency in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 are Sumalatha from BJP, Nikhil Gowda from JD(S) and Nanjundaswamy from BSP. In the Lok Sabha Elections 2014, JD(S) candidate Puttaraju defeated INC candidate Ramya with 5,24,370 votes.

Mysore:

The candidates contesting from this constituency in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 are Prathap Simha from BJP, Vijayshankar from INC and Chandra from BSP. In the Lok Sabha Elections 2014, BJP candidate Prathap Simha defeated INC candidate Adagooru H Vishwanath with 5,03,908 votes.

The seven-phased Lok Sabha elections began on April 11 in the country.