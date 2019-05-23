New Delhi: The counting of votes for Hingoli, Nanded, Parbhani, Jalna, Aurangabad, Dindori, Nashik seats of Maharashtra is reaching the grand finale and the trends suggest a BJP-Sena victory in the state.

While BJP has won Nanded, Jalna, and Dindori, Shiv Sena has won Hingoli, Parbhani, and Nashik seats. Aurangabad is the only seat which has been acquired by All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM).

Hingoli: This seat was won by Congress’ Rajeev Shankarrao Satav. In 2014, he had defeated Shiv Sena’s Wankhede Subhash Bapurao by a slender margin of 1,632 votes. For 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Congress retained Wankhede Subhash Bapurao and Sena fielded Hemant Patil.

Nanded: Congress leader and former Maharashtra Ashok Chavan had won the Nanded Lok Sabha constituency in 2014 Lok Sabha elections. Chavan had defeated BJP’s DB Patil by over 80, 000 votes. For 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP had fielded Pratap Patil Chikkalikar to take on Congress’ Ashok Chavan.

Parbhani: The parliamentary seat was won by Shiv Sena’s Jadhav Sanjay (Bandu) Haribhau in 2014 Lok Sabha elections. He had defeated NCP’s Bhambale Vijay Manikrao by over one lakh vote. For 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Sena retained Jadhav Sanjay (Bandu) Haribhau. CPI had fielded Rajan Ramchandra Kshirsagar, NCP nominated Rajesh Uttamrao Vitekar.

Jalna: BJP’s Danve Dadarao Patil had won the seat in 2014 Lok Sabha polls. Patil had defeated Congress’s Autade Vilas Keshavrao by over two lakh votes. This time also, BJP has pitted Patil against Cong’s Vilas Keshavrao Autade.

Aurangabad: Shiv Sena’s Chandrakant Khaire has held this seat since 1999. This year, he was pitted against Congress candidate Subhash Zambad. It is the only seat where the AIMIM is leading with Shiv Sena trailing.

Dindori: Dindori was formed after the Presidential notification of delimitation of parliamentary constituencies of 2008. BJP’s Deoram Chavan had won the seat against the NCP’s Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar in 2014 by over 2,50,000 votes. This time the seat witnessed a tough battle between Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar of BJP and Dhanraj Haribhau Mahale of NCP. The CPI(M)’s Jeeva Pandu Gavit was also in the fray from the Dindori seat.

Nashik: This seat was earlier the bastion of Congress, but the Shiv Sena broke into their votes and soon the BJP and the NCP followed. The incumbent MP is Godse Hemant Tukaram of the Shiv Sena, who routed the NCP’s Chhagan Bhujbal in 2014. Godse was seeking re-election this year.