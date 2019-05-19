









Load More

New Delhi: With the last of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections over today, the entire nation has shifted its attention to poll pundits who would be predicting the performance of various parties this time. National pollsters like ABP-CSDS, Today’s Chanakya, Republic-Jan Ki Baat, Republic-CVoter, NewsX-Neta, News18-IPSOS, India Today-Axis My India and Times Now-CNX released their predictions in the evening.

Predictions started pouring in as per the Election Commission’s advisory to wait for the final phase of voting to get over. ABP News-AC Nielsen has predicted 21 seats for SP-BSP while NDA would get 6, and UPA 0.

Uttar Pradesh is a significant state considering it sends the maximum number of 80 MPs to Parliament. Since the BJP holds the seat of power in the state, it becomes crucial for the saffron party combine to at least repeat its 2014 performance where it swept the polls with a landslide in the state.

Meanwhile, the decision of the Samajwadi Party (SP), the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) to come together can also not be undermined as it may dent the BJP’s prospects.

Some opinion polls have predicted as many as 42 seats for the grand alliance, leaving only an average 37 for the BJP-Apna Dal. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP had bagged 71 of the 80 seats, though it eventually lost the Gorakhpur, Kairana and Phulpur by-polls, bringing its tally to 68.

The SP, BSP and RLD forged an alliance but kept the Congress out. The SP-BSP alliance managed to wrest three of the bypoll seats last year.

What would be interesting to watch would be the predictions on Congress’ performance and the role that newly appointed UP (East) General Secretary, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, played in changing the fortunes of the grand old party. If opinion polls are anything to go by, the Congress’ performance would not be anything to write home about.