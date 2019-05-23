

















New Delhi: The results of the 542 Lok Sabha seats, voting for which took place in seven phases from April 11 to May 19 will be declared on Thursday. The election commission has started counting of votes at 8 AM and a final picture is expected to be clear only by late evening due to tallying of Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail slips (VVPATs) with count of the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

Though the exercise of matching EVM results with paper trail machine (VVPAT) slips was being held in various assembly elections, this is the first time it will be undertaken in Lok Sabha polls. Stay tuned to India.com for fastest updates on Lok Sabha elections 2019 results.

Nearly 67.11 per cent of the 90.99 crore electors had cast their vote in the seven phase elections.This is the highest ever-voter turnout in Indian parliamentarian elections. Over 8,000 candidates were in the fray but alll eyes will be set on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi. While exit polls had given an upper hand to the NDA, it will be interesting to watch what the people of India have actually decided for the next 5 years.

Many of the exit polls had projected over 300 seats to the NDA, seeing it sail past the 272 majority mark in the Lok Sabha. In West Bengal and Odisha, the saffron party was projected to make major gains. However, a clear projection failed to emerge from Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, poll pundits had predicted an absolute victory for the saffron party in Hindi hearlands such as Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Uttarakhad, Haryana and Delhi. BJP was also predicted to register victory on all 22 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat. In Punjab, the exit polls had predicted victory for the Congress. Meanwhile in Bihar, exit polls had given 30 seats to NDA and 10 seats to the Opposition alliance.

Coming to South Indian states, many of the exit polls had predicted a clean win for Chandrababu Naidu’s TDP In in Andhra Pradesh while some of them asserted that there would be a tough fight between TDP and YSRCP. In Telangana, K Chandrasekhar Rao’s TRS was projected to emerge victorious while in Tamil Nadu Congress-DMK alliance was predicted to major gains. In Karnataka, exit polls had forecase defeat for Congress-JD(S) coalition.

In Jammu and Kashmir, exit polls had predicted a huge loss for Mehbooba Mufti’s PDP. NC and Congress was projected to get 3 seats each and the BJP two.

In a bid to avoid any untoward incident, the Centre yesterday issued an alert to the states regarding the possibility of violence in different parts of the country in connection with the counting of votes. The alert was communicated by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to the state Chief Secretaries and Directors General of Police.

MHA has asked the states and the Union Territories (UTs) to maintain law and order, peace and public tranquility. The states and the UTs were further asked to take adequate measures to safeguard the strong rooms where the EVMs are kept and the venues of counting of votes. The alert mentioned that it was being issued in the wake of calls given and statements made in various quarters for inciting violence and causing disruption on counting day.

When the final results will be declared?

The entire exercise of EVM-Paper trail machine matching will take an additional four to five hours. The EVM-VVPAT matching will take place in five polling stations per assembly segment which effectively means that of the total 10.3 lakh polling stations, the exercise will be carried out in 20600 such stations. Stay tuned to India.com for fastest and accurate results. As per the procedure, first the slips will be counted and the EVM displays would be switched on later to match the results. In case of a mismatch, the results based in paper slip count will be considered as final.