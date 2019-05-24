New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leads the Goa Assembly Seats while the Lok Sabha seats remain divided between BJP and the Congress. However, the BJP has lost the seat previously held by Manohar Parrikar.

Goa went to by-polls from four seats and Lok Sabha polls from two seats. Shripad Yesso Naik is leading the Lok Sabha seat from North Goa with a vote margin of 53,903 against Girish Raya Chodankar, while South Goa is leading with the Congress’ Cosme Francisco Caitano Sardinha in a close call against the BJP’s Narendra Sawaikar, the vote margin being 12,518.

What came to be a surprise was that the BJP lost the Assembly seat from Panaji which was held by sitting MLA Manohar Parrikar until his demise in March this year to the Congress’ Atanasio Monserrate, by a margin of 1758. The BJP won a clear victory in 2014 from both the Lok Sabha constituencies.

Goa went to polls on the third phase of the Lot Sabha Elections 2019. Although the BJP has succeeded in the Assembly results, the Parliamentary seats remain divided between the Congress and the BJP.