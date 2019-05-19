New Delhi: As polling for the seventh phase of Lok Sabha elections begins in 59 constituencies in seven states and one union territory, one of the seven states, in particular, has many eyes glued- Uttar Pradesh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s Lok Sabha constituency, Varanasi too is witnessing polling today among 12 other seats in Uttar Pradesh. The 13 seats going to polls in the last phase of elections are Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Chandauli, Deoria, Kushinagar, Ghazipur, Ballia, Ghosi, Mirzapur, Maharajganj, Basgaon, Robertsganj and Salempur.

The BJP (and its ally Apna Dal) had won all the 13 seats in 2014 but the party’s defeat in a by-election in Gorakhpur last year has made the last round of battle all the tougher.

The Samajwadi Party is contesting eight and the BSP five seats in this phase.

In fray from Varanasi apart from the Prime Minister are, Shalini Yadav from the Samajwadi Party, Ajay Rai from the Congress and criminal-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed.

In Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi faces almost no challenge. While the BJP’s effort is to increase his earlier margin of 3.37 lakh votes, the opposition is fighting to reduce the margin.

Though result from Varanasi is predictable, it is the other 12 seats in eastern Uttar Pradesh that will throw a challenge.

The BJP has fielded Ravi Kishan, the Bhojpuri star, who is attracting huge crowds and playing to the gallery with his song, dance, and dialogues. The Samajwadi Party has put up Ram Bhual Nishad in order to capitalize on the growing anger of the Nishad community towards BJP.

The caste arithmetic is in favour of the SP-BSP candidate and it remains to be seen if Ravi Kishan is able to swing voters with his acting skills.

In Chandauli, state BJP President Mahendra Nath Pandey is caught in a tough situation since the constituency has over 6 lakh Yadav and Dalit voters.

Union Minister Manoj Sinha is also uncomfortable in Ghazipur where the BSP candidate Afzal Ansari (brother of mafia don Mukhtar Ansari) is banking on SP-BSP voters.

Union Minister Anupriya Patel of Apna Dal is facing her second parliamentary election and is pitted against Laliteshpati Tripathi, grandson of Congress veteran late Kamlapati Tripathi.

Former BJP ally Om Prakash Rajbhar of Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party has announced his support to the Congress and is even campaigning for him. Making a further dent into the OBC support base of Apna Dal is Ram Charitra Nishad of SP.

Deoria is another tough seat for the BJP. Outgoing MP Sharad Tripathi made it to national headlines when he beat up his party MLA with shoes at an official meeting.

Though the BJP has not given a ticket to the MP, it has fielded his father Ramapati Ram Tripathi. The Thakur community is waiting to avenge the humiliation that the MLA Rakesh Singh, faced in the incident.

Brahmins are also upset with the manner in which Kalraj Misra was made to resign from the union cabinet.

In Kushinagar, the BJP has replaced outgoing MP Rajesh Pandey with Vijay Dubey. The strong presence of former union Minister R.P.N. Singh is making it difficult for the BJP which is also facing the threat of internal sabotage on this seat as well as Ballia and Deoria.

Maharajganj has been in the news because of the Congress candidate Surpiya Srinetra, a former TV anchor. She is being challenged by former SP MP Akhilesh Singh and outgoing BJP MP Pankaj Chaudhary.

MAYAWATI ALLEGES

Meanwhile, BSP President Mayawati on Friday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modis men were bribing and threatening voters in Varanasi and questioned why the Election Commission is not keeping an eye on his Lok Sabha constituency like in West Bengal.

In a tweet, Mayawati claimed that “outsiders” were camping in Varanasi and luring and threatening people to vote for Modi.

“How can free and fair elections be held in Varanasi if efforts are being made to ensure Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s victory? The voters are being first lured and then threatened. Why is the Election Commission not keeping an eye here like it is doing in West Bengal?” she said.

With IANS inputs