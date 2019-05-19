New Delhi: The polling for the seventh phase of Lok Sabha concluded at 6 PM on Sunday, May 19. The voting was held in 59 parliamentary constituencies including Varanasi where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking to retain the seat.

A total of 10.01 crore voters are exercising their franchise to decide the fate of 918 candidates. In order to ensure smooth elections, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has set up more than 1.12 lakh polling stations.

On Sunday, all 13 seats in Punjab and an equal number of seats in Uttar Pradesh, nine in West Bengal, eight seats each in Bihar and Madhya Pradesh, four in Himachal Pradesh, three in Jharkhand and the lone seat Chandigarh witnessed polling. Besides, a bypoll, necessitated due to the death of former chief minister Manohar Parrikar in March, was conducted in Panaji. Bye-elections are also being held in four assembly constituencies of Tamil Nadu — Sulur, Aravakurichi, Ottapidaram (SC) and Thiruparankundram.

Election Commission has announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 15 lakh each to the next of the kin of three polling officials of the state who died on Lok Sabha Elections duty. The deceased officials were Vineet Kumar, Devi Singh, and Lot Ram.

Polling officials sealed the EVMs and VVPATs after voting concluded at polling booth number 243-249 in Gorakhpur of Uttar Pradesh.

In Himachal Pradesh, 98-year-old Panjaki Devi cast her vote at booth number 7 in Sarkaghat in Mandi earlier today.

Himachal Pradesh: 98-year-old Panjaki Devi cast her vote at booth number 7 in Sarkaghat for Mandi Parliamentary Constituency earlier today. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/VN2WozI3Gx — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2019

60.21% voter turnout recorded till 6 pm: Bihar-49.92%, Himachal Pradesh- 66.18%, Madhya Pradesh-69.38%, Punjab-58.81%, Uttar Pradesh-54.37%, West Bengal- 73.05%, Jharkhand-70.5%, Chandigarh-63.57%

Election Commission: Polling has concluded in 542 parliamentary constituencies across states and union territories.

53.03% voter turnout recorded till 5 PM: Bihar-46.75%, Himachal Pradesh- 57.43%, Madhya Pradesh-59.75%, Punjab-50.49%, Uttar Pradesh-47.21%, West Bengal- 64.87%, Jharkhand-66.64%, Chandigarh-51.18%



Police official on polling duty allegedly attacked for stopping bogus voting at polling booth 49 in Bihar’s Arrah. “We received info of stone pelting but there has been no disturbance in voting, some ppl might have tried to create trouble, they’ve been chased out,” says ADM

Kolkata: Former Indian cricket team Captain Sourav Ganguly cast his vote at a polling booth in Barisha Janakalyan Vidyapith earlier today. #WestBengal #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/nwruUqWe4V — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2019

People of Bhil tribe in Dhal village turn out in large numbers to vote. Speaking to reporters they say, “We have come to vote as we have to select a government. We have a lot of issues like road, water, employment. We are voting for development”.

51.95% voter turnout recorded till 3 pm: Bihar-46.66%, Himachal Pradesh- 49.43%, Madhya Pradesh-57.27%, Punjab-48.18%, Uttar Pradesh-46.07%, West Bengal- 63.58%, Jharkhand-64.81%, Chandigarh-50.24% in Phase7 of Lok Sabha Elections2019

Bathinda: One injured following clashes in two groups outside polling booth number 122 in Talwandi Sabo; police say, “poll violence took place here, one person opened fire. We’ve recorded statements and registered a case. Polling has resumed”. #Punjab #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/L95EDKkSei — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2019

Polling was halted at booth number 101 and 102 in Sarkuna village of Paliganj in Patna after a clash broke out between two groups.

Patna: Conjoined sisters Saba & Farah cast their votes as separate individuals with independent voting rights for the first time. #Bihar #LokSabhaElections2019

(Pictures courtesy- Election Commission) pic.twitter.com/t0ZFucfQiU — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2019

Re-polling underway in Delhi’s Daryaganj booth number 32 as the ECI had declared polls held here void on May 12.

#WATCH: TMC leader Madan Mitra, party’s candidate for the bypoll to Bhatpara Assembly seat, argues with a security personnel at a polling booth in the assembly constituency. #WestBengal pic.twitter.com/qfBJ3Zzylb — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2019

Varanasi: Congress’s Ajay Rai who is contesting against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in parliamentary constituency of Varanasi, said after casting his vote at a polling booth here earlier today, “work is being carried out in Varanasi on a temporary basis, nothing is permanent”

39.85% voter turnout recorded till 1 pm: Bihar-36.20%, Himachal Pradesh- 34.47%, Madhya Pradesh-43.89%, Punjab-36.66%, Uttar Pradesh-36.37%, West Bengal- 47.55, Jharkhand-52.89%, Chandigarh-35.60%

Senior BJP leader Murali Manohar Joshi casts his vote at a polling booth in Varanasi. #LokSabhaElections2019 #Phase7 #FinalPhase pic.twitter.com/IoJiYByLap — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 19, 2019

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh casts his vote at polling booth no. 89 in Patiala. #LokSabhaElections2019 #Phase7 #FinalPhase pic.twitter.com/cIDyyQlj29 — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2019

Bihar witnessed a 25.25 per cent voter turnout till 12 p.m. on Sunday in the elections to the state’s eight parliamentary constituencies, amid reports of people ransacking a polling booth and holding an administration official hostage for an hour, officials said.

Karnataka: BJP Candidate from Kundgol Assembly Constituency, SI Chikkanagowdar casts his vote at a polling booth in Adargunchi, Dharwad in the by-polls to the seat.

Bihar: Congress’s candidate from Patna Sahib Lok Sabha Constituency, Shatrughan Sinha casts his vote at polling booth no.339 in St. Severin’s School, Kadam Kuan, Patna.

Bihar: Congress's candidate from Patna Sahib Lok Sabha Constituency, Shatrughan Sinha casts his vote at polling booth no.339 in St. Severin's School, Kadam Kuan, Patna. #LokSabhaElections2019 #Phase7 #FinalPhase pic.twitter.com/rtjWUiEJrt — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2019

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh: By & large elections have been peaceful in the state, 1 incident of murder was reported from Tarn-Taran but initial police report says it was a case of personal enmity; Law&Order situation is peaceful. We’ll beat both BJP & Akali Dal.

WATCH| 102-yr old Shyam Saran Negi from Himachal Pradesh’s Kalpa, casts his vote in #LokSabhaElections2019. He had cast the first vote in the 1951 general elections.

#WATCH 102-yr old Shyam Saran Negi from Himachal Pradesh's Kalpa, casts his vote in #LokSabhaElections2019. He had cast the first vote in the 1951 general elections. pic.twitter.com/LYATWrRjB1 — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2019

Himachal Pradesh: A bridegroom along with his family casts his vote at polling booth number 8 in Manali parliamentary constituency.

Himachal Pradesh: A bridegroom along with his family casts his vote at polling booth number 8 in Manali parliamentary constituency. pic.twitter.com/N6viD4NJtT — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2019

Union Minister and BJP leader Manoj Sinha casts his vote at a polling booth in Ghazipur.

Union Minister and BJP leader Manoj Sinha casts his vote at a polling booth in Ghazipur. pic.twitter.com/gw0IYhhqyV — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 19, 2019

Kushinagar: Congress candidate from Kushinagar, RPN Singh casts his vote at a polling booth.

West Bengal: BJP candidate for Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency, Nilanjan Roy’s car vandalised in Dongaria area of the constituency.

West Bengal: BJP candidate for Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency, Nilanjan Roy's car vandalised in Dongaria area of the constituency. pic.twitter.com/Ag09xHu5hZ — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2019

Punjab Minister and Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu and his wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu, cast their votes at booth number-134 in Amritsar.

Punjab Minister and Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu and his wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu, cast their votes at booth number-134 in Amritsar. #LokSabhaElections2019 #Phase7 #FinalPhase pic.twitter.com/6QZWqgqk0I — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2019

Bihar: Locals boycott elections at booth number-299 in Chandora village, Rajgir Block of Nalanda District say, ‘No roads, No votes.’ EVM and Block Development Officer’s car vandalised.

Bihar: Locals boycott elections at booth number-299 in Chandora village, Rajgir Block of Nalanda District say, 'No roads, No votes.' EVM and Block Development Officer's car vandalised. #LokSabhaElections2019 #Phase7 #FinalPhase pic.twitter.com/yGEtWirZOd — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2019

BJP MP candidate Anupam Hazra at polling booth number 150/137 in Jadavpur: Women TMC workers with covered faces are casting proxy votes, it is difficult to establish their identity. When we raised objection to it, they created a ruckus at the polling station.

BJP MP candidate Anupam Hazra at polling booth number 150/137 in Jadavpur: Women TMC workers with covered faces are casting proxy votes, it is difficult to establish their identity. When we raised objection to it, they created a ruckus at the polling station. pic.twitter.com/Grf3rwoVc6 — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2019

Voter turnout was recorded to be 15.21 per cent till 11 AM in Madhya Pradesh.

Dewas: 19.21%

Ujjain: 14.60%

Mandsaur: 15.98%

Ratlam: 17.75%

Dhar: 15.20%

Indore: 10.84%

Khargone: 16.09%

Khandwa: 13.45%

West Bengal: Additional forces arrive at polling station number 189 in Basirhat. BJP MP candidate from Basirhat, Sayantan Basu has alleged that TMC workers are not allowing people to cast their vote.

West Bengal: Additional forces arrive at polling station number 189 in Basirhat. BJP MP candidate from Basirhat, Sayantan Basu has alleged that TMC workers are not allowing people to cast their vote. pic.twitter.com/Na55Lo1ORu — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2019

Madhya Pradesh: Lok Sabha Speaker & BJP leader Sumitra Mahajan casts her vote at a polling booth in Indore.

Madhya Pradesh: Lok Sabha Speaker & BJP leader Sumitra Mahajan casts her vote at a polling booth in Indore. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/mPUmPXFHS2 — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2019

Himachal Pradesh: BJP MP Anurag Thakur and BJP leader Prem Kumar Dhumal after casting their vote in Hamirpur.

Himachal Pradesh: BJP MP Anurag Thakur and BJP leader Prem Kumar Dhumal after casting their vote in Hamirpur #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/ikXrjl9F20 — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2019

Polling process at three booths in Dum Dum’s Nagerbazar area and another at South City College under the South Kolkata seat were delayed by more than an hour, voting did not begin be till 9.30 a.m. at a booth in Jadavpur’s Sonarpur.

Harsimrat Kaur Badal said, “Congress have brought their goons here from outside. Y’day, their goons in Mansa conducted checking of cars. We complained to poll officials but no action was taken. In Bhatinda Rural, our worker Titu Randhawa was also attacked.”

West Bengal: Voters hold protest outside polling station number 189 in Basirhat, allege that TMC workers are not allowing them to cast their vote. BJP MP candidate from Basirhat, Sayantan Basu says, “100 people were stopped from voting. We will take them to cast their vote.” Read more here

Trinamool Congress writes to EC, states, ‘Election campaign for last phase of polling for Lok Sabha polls is over, surprisingly Narendra Modi’s Kedarnath Yatra is being widely covered by the media for the last 2 days. This is a gross violation of model code of conduct.’

Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur casts his vote at polling station number 36 in Mandi district.

Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur casts his vote at polling station number 36 in Mandi district. pic.twitter.com/lQsrG66nKx — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2019

West Bengal: Mohammed Salim, CPI (Marxist) candidate from Raiganj Parliamentary constituency, casts his vote at a polling booth in St. Thomas’ Girls School, Kolkata.

West Bengal: Mohammed Salim, CPI (Marxist) candidate from Raiganj Parliamentary constituency, casts his vote at a polling booth in St. Thomas' Girls School, Kolkata. #LokSabhaElection2019 pic.twitter.com/iUw5kQvlDz — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2019

BJP’s CK Bose said, “Last night, I was getting calls from my workers from different booths that they have been threatened by TMC’s ‘jihadi’ brigade that if you sit as booth agents for BJP, you’ll be murdered. There’s no difference between a terrorist organisation & TMC.”

Tamil Nadu: A 103-year-old woman has cast her vote in Sulur for by-election to the Sulur assembly constituency.

Tamil Nadu: A 103-year-old woman has cast her vote in Sulur for by-election to the Sulur assembly constituency. pic.twitter.com/CZNK7fdaFE — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2019

Chandigarh: Congress MP Candidate from Chandigarh, Pawan Kumar Bansal casts his vote at booth no 228, Government Model High School, Sector 28 C.

Chandigarh: Congress MP Candidate from Chandigarh, Pawan Kumar Bansal casts his vote at booth no 228, Government Model High School, Sector 28 C. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/2nlTdGNfQW — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2019

Punjab: Former Union Minister and Congress’s candidate from Anandpur Sahib parliamentary constituency, Manish Tewari cast his vote at Sacred Heart Convent School, Sarabha Nagar, Ludhiana.

Punjab: Former Union Minister and Congress's candidate from Anandpur Sahib parliamentary constituency, Manish Tewari cast his vote at Sacred Heart Convent School, Sarabha Nagar, Ludhiana. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/f8W91yM5r9 — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2019

Madhya Pradesh: A specially-abled woman, Sonu Mali casts her vote at polling booth no. 316 in Nanda Nagar, Indore.

Madhya Pradesh: A specially-abled woman, Sonu Mali casts her vote at polling booth no. 316 in Nanda Nagar, Indore. pic.twitter.com/rs2SeuhvAP — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2019

Voter turnout recorded till 9 AM: Bihar-10.65%, Himachal Pradesh- 0.87%, Madhya Pradesh-7.16%, Punjab-4.64%, Uttar Pradesh-5.97%, West Bengal- 10.54, Jharkhand-13.19%, Chandigarh-10.40%

Madhya Pradesh: BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya casts his vote at polling booth number 316 in Indore.

Madhya Pradesh: BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya casts his vote at polling booth number 316 in Indore. pic.twitter.com/22hMLkFN7H — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2019

UP CM Yogi Adityanath said, “Elections are a festival in a democracy, the way people have participated in these elections is commendable. Compare UP and West Bengal, violence wasn’t reported from UP in the last 6 phases of elections unlike West Bengal.

Bihar: Union Minister and BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad arrives to cast his vote at booth no. 77 in Patna Women’s College

Bihar: Union Minister and BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad arrives to cast his vote at booth no. 77 in Patna Women's College. pic.twitter.com/RRR2RJrdCR — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2019

Madhya Pradesh: Newly married couple arrives at a polling booth to cast vote in Indore.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged people to vote. “Today is the final phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. I urge all those voting in this phase to vote in record numbers. Your one vote will shape India’s development trajectory in the years to come. I also hope first-time voters vote enthusiastically, he said. Read the full story here

Today is the final phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. I urge all those voting in this phase to vote in record numbers. Your one vote will shape India’s development trajectory in the years to come. I also hope first time voters vote enthusiastically. — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 19, 2019

A total of 4.28 per cent voting was recorded till 8 AM in Bihar.Patna Sahib: 2.50%

Ara: 4%

Buxar: 4%

Nalanda: 4%

Karakat: 4%

Jahanabad: 6%

Patliputra: 2.75%

Ara: 4% Buxar: 4% Nalanda: 4% Karakat: 4% Jahanabad: 6% Patliputra: 2.75% West Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee’s nephew & TMC leader, Abhishek Banerjee casts his vote at polling booth no. 208 in South Kolkata Parliamentary Constituency. Talking to ANI, the TMC leader said, “Whatever he (PM) said in meeting on 15 May in Diamond Harbour, he has to substantiate those statements with ample proof and justify what he said. If he fails to do so I’ll sue him in the criminal and defamation cases. I’ll drag him to the court and do the needful. (sic)”

West Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee's nephew & TMC leader, Abhishek Banerjee casts his vote at polling booth no. 208 in South Kolkata Parliamentary Constituency. pic.twitter.com/PLmTu7HpHH — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2019

West Bengal: BJP Lok Sabha candidate from South Kolkata parliamentary constituency, CK Bose casts his vote at a polling booth in City College, in Kolkata

West Bengal: BJP Lok Sabha candidate from South Kolkata parliamentary constituency, CK Bose casts his vote at a polling booth in City College, in Kolkata pic.twitter.com/MZAKmrrUvm — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2019

West Bengal: Kolkata North BJP candidate Rahul Sinha casts his vote at polling booth in Bijoygarh Shikshaniketan For Girls, in Jadavpur.

West Bengal: Kolkata North BJP candidate Rahul Sinha casts his vote at polling booth in Bijoygarh Shikshaniketan For Girls, in Jadavpur. pic.twitter.com/q2dtJGB3gf — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2019

Tamil Nadu: Voting underway for by-election to the Sulur assembly constituency.

Tamil Nadu: Voting underway for by-election to the Sulur assembly constituency. pic.twitter.com/KZt6vgRJza — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2019

Punjab: Cricketer Harbhajan Singh waits in queue to cast his vote at a polling booth in Jalandhar’s Garhi village.

#Punjab: Cricketer Harbhajan Singh waits in queue to cast his vote at a polling booth in Jalandhar's Garhi village. pic.twitter.com/Fo2triU623 — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2019

Bihar: EVM malfunction reported at booth no.6 in Pant Nagar of Patna Sahib.

Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Modi casts his vote at booth number 49 in Patna.

#LokSabhaElections2019 : Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Modi casts his vote at booth number 49 in Patna. pic.twitter.com/Blwg9EThAX — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2019

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar casts his vote at polling booth number 326 at a school in Raj Bhawan, Patna. Nitish Kumar said, “Elections should not be held over such a long duration, there was a long gap between each phase of voting. I will write to leaders of all parties to build a consensus on this.”

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar casts his vote at polling booth number 326 at a school in Raj Bhawan, Patna. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/5OIMZptQnw — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2019

UP, Chandauli: Residents of Tara Jivanpur village allege that ink was forcefully applied to their fingers and they were given Rs 500 yesterday by 3 men of their village. Talking to ANI, they said, “They were from BJP and asked us if we’ll vote for the party. They told us now you can’t vote. Don’t tell anyone.” Responding to the allegations, Chandauli SDM Kr Harsh said “complainants are present at police station. We will take action as per the complaint they file. They are still eligible to cast votes as the elections hadn’t begun then, they will have to mention in the FIR that ink was forcefully applied to them.” Read entire story here

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath exercises his franchise at polling booth no. 246 in Gorakhpur. In the wee hours of Sunday, Adityanath offered prayers at Gorakhnath Temple before proceeding to vote.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath exercises his franchise at polling booth no. 246 in Gorakhpur. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/heXwytEqlY — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 19, 2019

Voting begins for 59 parliamentary constituencies in the last and final phase of Lok Sabha Elections2019 across Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, MP, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Chandigarh.

All the above-mentioned states are gearing up for the polling, with people queueing outside polling booths. Check visuals below:

Punjab: Visuals from polling booth no.25, 26, 27 at DAV Senior Secondary School, Hathi Gate in Amritsar. The 7th phase of #LokSabhaElections2019 will begin at 7 AM today. pic.twitter.com/s0hbcEWDSO — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2019

Madhya Pradesh: Visuals of preparation from polling booth no. 321-325 in Indore's Nanda Nagar. Voting for the 7th and last phase of #LokSabhaElections2019 will begin at 7 AM today. pic.twitter.com/sZsadi4oVU — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2019

Bihar: Visuals from polling booth number 326 at a school in Raj Bhavan, Patna. CM Nitish Kumar will cast his vote here today. Voting for the 7th and last phase of #LokSabhaElections2019 will begin at 7 AM. pic.twitter.com/P2PZutKwpj — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2019

West Bengal: Visuals from polling booth no.153 in Kolkata Dakshin Lok Sabha Constituency. Voting for the 7th and last phase of #LokSabhaElections2019 will begin at 7 AM today. pic.twitter.com/AUl8WrruzF — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2019

Uttar Pradesh

In Uttar Pradesh, all eyes are on Varanasi, where PM Modi is fighting it out against Congress’s Ajay Rai and SP-BSP grand alliance’s nominee Shalini Yadav, among 25 other candidates.

In this phase, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is contesting 11 Lok Sabha seats, while its ally Apna Dal (Sonelal) is contesting Mirzapur, currently held by Union minister Anupriya Patel, and Robertsganj.

Punjab

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and union ministers Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Hardeep Singh Puri are among the 278 candidates including 24 women are in the fray in Punjab. On most of the 13 seats, the contest appears to be a direct fight between the Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal-BJP alliance. Meanwhile, 6 lakh voters in the union territory of Chandigarh are choosing between sitting MP and BJP candidate Kirron Kher and former railway minister and Congress candidate Pawan Kumar Bansal.

West Bengal

In West Bengal, an electorate of 1,49,63,064 are decide the fate of 111 candidates in nine seats – Kolkata North and Kolkata South, Dum Dum, Barasat, Basirhat, Jadavpur, Diamond Harbour, Jaynagar (SC) and Mathurapur (SC). Eight seats, barring Jadavpur, are witnessing a contest between the Trinamool Congress, the BJP, the Congress and the Left Front.

Bihar

A total of 157 candidates, including Ravi Shankar Prasad, Ram Kripal Yadav, RK Singh and Ashwini Kumar Choubey, are in the fray in Bihar.

The most keenly-watched contest is in Patna Sahib where Prasad, one of the most prominent members of the Narendra Modi cabinet, is seeking entry into the Lok Sabha. He is pitted against Shatrughan Sinha – the actor-turned-politician, who won it on both occasions for the BJP and is now in the fray as the Congress candidate.

Jharkhand

In Jharkhand, the electoral fortunes of 42 candidates including that of former chief minister and Union minister Shibu Soren would be decided on Sunday. He is in the fray from Dumka seat for the ninth term and is contesting against BJP’s Sunil Soren.

Madhya Pradesh

Former Union ministers Kantilal Bhuria, Arun Yadav are in the fray from Ratlam and Khandwa of Madhya Pradesh. Other seats going to poll in the state are – Dewas, Ujjain, Mandsaur, Dhar, Indore and Khargone. All are currently held by the BJP.

Himachal Pradesh

Polling is also being held in all four Lok Sabha constituencies in Himachal Pradesh where as many as 45 candidates, including five legislators, are in the fray.

An average of 66.88 per cent voters exercised their franchise in the last six phases. The whole elections were spread over 38 days.

The counting of votes will be taken up on May 23.