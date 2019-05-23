Lucknow: The counting of the votes for Lucknow Lok Sabha Seat Elections 2019 has begun.

Stay tuned for the live updates on the Lok Sabha Election results here.

What has been the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) bastion since 1991, Lucknow is a crucial constituency in the Awadh region of 80-seat Uttar Pradesh that went to polls on May 6, fifth phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2019.

The Uttar Pradesh capital constituency has a total of 19,58,847 voters among which 9,04,628 are females and a total of 29 candidates contested for the seat this year.

This year the war of seats is between BJP’s Rajnath Singh, who will be running for a second term, and Samajwadi Party’s (SP) Poonam Sinha, wife of veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha, who is making an electoral debut this year. Congress is also contesting the Nawabi seat with Pramod Krishnan as its candidate. Early trends showed Rajnath had taken a lead.

In 2014, BJP’s Rajnath Singh swept votes defeating the Congress by a margin of 26 per cent. From 1991 to 2004, the seat had been guarded for five consecutive terms by the BJP’s former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee who died on August 16, 2018 owing to health reasons. Since then, Lucknow has remained a stronghold for the BJP.

It is also noteworthy that in March this year, the SP joined hands with its arch-rival Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), headed by Mayawati in a gathbandhan (alliance) to defeat the BJP in Uttar Pradesh.

