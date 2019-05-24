Mumbai: When the Badshah of Bollywood speaks, people sit up and take note. One of the more eloquent speakers of the Hindi film industry, Shah Rukh Khan on Friday took to Twitter to comment on the huge mandate the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) got in the just-concluded Lok Sabha elections.

Khan tweeted, “We – as proud Indians – have chosen an establishment with great clarity and now we need to get behind it and work with it to have our hopes and dreams fulfilled. The Electoral Mandate and Democracy is a winner. Big congratulations to PM @narendramodi ji, @BJP4India and its leaders.”



We – as proud Indians – have chosen an establishment with great clarity and now we need to get behind it and work with it to have our hopes and dreams fulfilled.The Electoral Mandate and Democracy is a winner.Big congratulations to PM @narendramodi ji, @BJP4India and its leaders. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 24, 2019

Looks like Khan didn’t want to jump the gun and was waiting for the final results, unlike his fraternity which was busy heaping PM Modi with accolades on Thursday itself, even as the counting of votes was still on. Superstar Salman Khan tweeted, “Many congratulations Hon. Prime Minister @narendramodi on your decisive victory. We stand by you in building a stronger India.”

Rajinikanth said, “Respected dear @narendramodi ji hearty congratulations … You made it !!! God bless.”

Producer Ekta Kapoor wrote, “INDIA has given its verdict ! Congrats to INDIA’s BIGGEST UNITER ( in votes n in belief)and LEADER @narendramodi ! Ppl love you !! Wat a win ! Welcome back.”

Actor Riteish Deshmukh said, “India has decided- Democracy needs to be celebrated. Many Congratulations to our Hon Prime Minister @narendramodi ji on this huge verdict.”